Stray Kids Announces 2027 RUN IT World Tour with Global Stadium Dates

Stray Kids revealed the full itinerary for their 2027 RUN IT tour, featuring major stadium shows across North America and Europe. The septet will perform while Lee Know serves in the military.

Stray Kids has officially confirmed the itinerary for their extensive 2027 RUN IT world tour, marking a significant moment for the group and their global fanbase. The announcement of these international stadium dates arrived on Monday, November 9, providing fans with concrete details on where the popular act will perform next year. The band will commence their global journey in May, kicking off the massive production at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, on May 16.

Stadium Run Begins In North America

The initial leg of the tour focuses heavily on North American markets, taking the group through some of the largest urban centers in the United States and Canada. Following the Seattle debut, the schedule includes stops in Vancouver, San Diego, Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Miami, Orlando, Chicago, Baltimore, and Toronto. This extensive North American segment concludes at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, before the group prepares to cross the Atlantic for the European portion of the tour.

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European Leg Highlights Major Cities

After wrapping up their North American commitments, Stray Kids will travel to Europe to perform in five major metropolitan areas. The European leg includes shows in Paris, London, Munich, Vienna, and Milan. These stadium-sized performances represent a major scaling up of their touring capabilities, highlighting their status as one of the leading K-pop acts capable of filling large-scale venues across multiple continents. The tour structure ensures broad geographic coverage, connecting fans in key cultural hubs across two continents.

Lineup Adjustments Due To Military Service

The upcoming tour will feature Stray Kids performing as a septet, consisting of members Bang Chan, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Notably, member Lee Know is not slated to participate in either the North American or European legs of the tour due to his mandatory military service in South Korea. The group confirmed that Lee Know will rejoin the band for subsequent tour dates only after he has fulfilled his service requirement, ensuring the group maintains its full nine-member identity where possible.

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Historic Chart Success And Ticketing Details

The announcement coincides with a period of historic success for the group, particularly regarding their chart performance. Earlier this August, Stray Kids achieved a No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 album chart. This milestone is notable because all nine of the group's entries on the Billboard 200 have debuted at No. 1. Additionally, the group's catalog continues to see significant movement, with Michael Jackson's Thriller recently reaching its highest rank on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart in more than 40 years, though this is a separate chart event unrelated to Stray Kids direct discography.

Presale And General Sale Schedule

Ticket availability for the 2027 dates is structured with a specific presale window for dedicated fans. Tickets will first be available through the STAY membership presale, which begins on November 18 at 11 a.m. local time. To participate in this exclusive presale, fans must complete their membership registration by noon Pacific Time on Sunday, November 15. This step ensures that loyal members have the first opportunity to secure seats before the general public.

General On Sale And Specific Venue Dates

For those who miss the presale window, the general on sale for all tour dates will open on November 19 at 3 p.m. local time. While the full itinerary includes numerous cities, specific confirmed dates include a stop at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on May 29, and a performance at GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands, on July 27. These specific venues anchor the broader tour schedule, offering concrete locations for fans to plan their attendance for the upcoming global run.