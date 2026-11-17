Wildlife cameras in Tucson captured a stray dog nicknamed Sombra running alongside a pack of coyotes for over two weeks, prompting safety concerns from neighbors and experts.

from TUE 9:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Chinle Valley, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Coconino Plateau, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Black Mesa Area, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264A stray dog has been welcomed into a wild coyote pack in southern Arizona for more than two weeks, leaving neighbors and animal officials concerned about the pup's safety.

FOX 10's Ellen McNamara has the details. A stray dog nicknamed Sombra has been caught on wildlife cameras running with a pack of wild coyotes in west Tucson for more than two weeks. Wildlife experts and neighbors are concerned about the thin dog's long-term safety, though setting traps is difficult because rescuers want to avoid catching the coyotes.

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Red Collar Rescue is working with resident Patricia Wilson to trap the dog, and they're seeking someone to foster and rehabilitate her once caught. A surprising sight in southern Arizona — a stray dog caught on camera running alongside a pack of wild coyotes. But the unusual pairing has neighbors worried about the pup's safety. It looks like an unlikely friendship, and frankly, the story could be made into a movie.

Wildlife cameras in Tucson captured a stray dog nicknamed Sombra traveling with a coyote pack for over two weeks as rescuers work to safely trap her. Wildlife experts are worried about the dog that for now has been welcomed into a pack of coyotes.

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For more than two weeks, Patricia Wilson's wildlife cameras have caught the dog stopping for water near her home in westOriginally, she hoped the dog might be a pup that escaped from a shelter in the fall, but the markings don't match.

"I did a double take in this case," Wilson said. "I thought, ‘What? How much coffee have I had? ’ I was stunned.

"So no one knows who the dog belonged to or how long the dog and coyotes have been together. Patricia nicknamed the pup Sombra.

"I always catch her at night on my cameras, and she's a little bit of a shadow. So I named her Sombra, which is shadow in Spanish," Wilson said. But Nikki Reck with Pima Animal Care Center says the dog could be at risk, and setting traps right now is tricky because they don't want to accidentally catch the wild coyotes.

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"You can see every one of her ribs. Her nails are long. If you're an animal lover, you take pause," Wilson said.

"She might be hanging with the coyotes now, but she won't keep up long-term and this could be a disastrous ending. Not sure if they'll turn on her or leave her behind.

" Wildlife cameras in Tucson captured a stray dog nicknamed Sombra traveling with a coyote pack for over two weeks as rescuers work to safely trap her. Wilson says that Red Collar Rescue has been in contact with her, and it's a nonprofit that helps trap animals in difficult situations, so she's feeling hopeful that the dog will be trapped, and the coyotes will be OK.

Information in this report was gathered from Patricia Wilson, a west Tucson resident; Nikki Reck with Pima Animal Care Center; and Pima County Animal Control.