Stratford-upon-Avon Mayor Samantha McNaught Barrow has been charged with criminal damage following an alleged incident with a neighbor's car in August 2026.

Samantha McNaught Barrow, the Mayor of Stratford-upon-Avon in Warwickshire, has been formally charged with criminal damage following an alleged incident involving a neighbor's vehicle. The 60-year-old local dignitary faces legal proceedings after being accused of scratching a car in the historic market town on August 14, 2026.

Police Confirm Criminal Damage Charges

Warwickshire Police officially confirmed that Barrow was charged with criminal damage to property. She attended her first court hearing on October 7 at Coventry Magistrates' Court. During this initial appearance, the Mayor entered a plea of not guilty to the charges brought against her regarding the damage to the vehicle.

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Police stated that the next scheduled appearance for Barrow is set for March 25, 2027, at the same Coventry Magistrates' Court. The law enforcement agency reiterated that the charge follows an alleged act of criminal damage that occurred on August 14, 2026, within the boundaries of Stratford-upon-Avon.

Mayor Maintains Innocence in Legal Battle

In response to the allegations, Barrow provided a statement affirming her denial of the charges. She told reporters that while she has been charged with criminal damage concerning a scratch to a neighbor's car, she continues to maintain her innocence. Barrow expressed confidence that the legal process will ultimately establish the facts of the case.

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As the Mayor of Stratford-upon-Avon, Barrow has served on three specific council committees: community, wellbeing and place; governance, finance and resources; and planning, environment and transport. Her council profile indicates that she moved into the old town area of Stratford in 2013 and has prioritized supporting older people in the district.

Royal Engagement and Political Background

Barrow was elected to the Stratford-upon-Avon Town Council in 2023 as a Liberal Democrat councillor. She subsequently became the deputy mayor for the 2025-26 term and assumed the role of mayor for the 2026-27 period. Her political career includes professional experience as an estate agent and a previous role as a commercial manager in Prague before returning to the UK in 2008.

During her tenure, Barrow has been actively fundraising for several charitable organizations, including Vasa community transport, the Shakespeare Hospice, and the Dogs Trust, where she describes herself as a dog lover. She previously met King Charles III in May when she was part of a group of dignitaries welcoming him to the Royal Shakespeare Theatre to watch a performance of The Tempest.

Council Response to Ongoing Investigation

The Stratford-upon-Avon Town Council has maintained a neutral stance regarding the legal proceedings against their Mayor. A spokesperson for the council stated that due to the ongoing nature of the matter, they could not provide further comment at this time. Barrow's public platform also emphasizes ensuring the town center adapts to changes on high streets in a practical and sustainable way for citizens.