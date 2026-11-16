Strategy Spends $228M on Stock Buybacks Amid Bitcoin Decline

Strategy diverted nearly seven times more capital into repurchasing STRC preferred stock than acquiring Bitcoin last week. This move highlights the company's focus on stabilizing its equity structure during market volatility.

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, significantly shifted its capital allocation strategy last week by prioritizing equity buybacks over cryptocurrency acquisitions. Between November 9 and November 15, the corporation spent approximately $228.1 million repurchasing its STRC preferred stock. This figure stands in stark contrast to the mere $33.4 million allocated for the purchase of 485 Bitcoin (BTC) during the same seven-day period.

Massive STRC Buyback Outpaces Bitcoin Purchases

The financial filings submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reveal that Strategy purchased $228.1 million worth of STRC shares in mid-November. Meanwhile, the company acquired 485 BTC at an average price of $68,887 per coin. This disparity means the firm spent almost seven times more on repurchasing its own financial instruments than on adding to its Bitcoin treasury reserves.

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Michael Saylor, the executive chair of Strategy, highlighted this specific allocation on the social media platform X. He stated that the company acquired 485 BTC while simultaneously repurchasing $228 million of STRC. Saylor noted that as of November 15, 2026, the company holds 850,849 BTC and $4.9 billion in USD assets.

Funding Mechanism and Capital Structure Adjustments

To fund these extensive buybacks, Strategy raised $244.7 million by selling 2.09 million shares of its Class A common stock. The company utilized $206.3 million of this proceeds directly for STRC repurchases. An additional $21.8 million was applied to these buybacks using interest earned on the company's dollar reserves.

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After covering the primary costs, $5 million from the share sales remained on the books as free cash. STRC, often referred to as Stretch, is a perpetual preferred stock featuring a variable monthly dividend. Strategy launched this financial instrument in July 2025 to help manage its balance sheet while maintaining liquidity.

Market Volatility and Strategic Stock Stabilization

The aggressive buyback activity was partly driven by market conditions affecting the STRC valuation. When the price of Bitcoin dropped below $65,000, the price of STRC fell to $99.08, dipping below its $100 par value. Strategy aims to maintain the stock price close to this $100 benchmark, providing stability to investors in its preferred equity class.

The board of Strategy has approved a December dividend for STRC holders at an annual rate of 12%, which equates to $1.00 per share. Furthermore, the company has set aside an additional $332.2 million specifically for future STRC buybacks. This reserve ensures the company has sufficient liquidity to defend the par value even if market conditions worsen.

Bitcoin Portfolio Performance and Unrealized Losses

Despite the heavy focus on equity stabilization, Strategy's core Bitcoin holdings remain a significant portion of its asset base. As of November 15, the company held 850,849 BTC, which were originally purchased for a total of $64.2 billion. The average acquisition cost for this massive inventory stands at $75,452 per coin.

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Market fluctuations have created substantial unrealized losses on these holdings. On the Monday following the reporting period, Bitcoin traded at $63,941, resulting in an unrealized loss of approximately $9.8 billion for Strategy. The situation had been even more severe on Sunday, when Bitcoin fell to $62,029 on Bitfinex, pushing the unrealized loss above $11 billion.

Financial Metrics and Future Outlook

Michael Saylor provided additional context regarding the company's financial health in his public communications. He noted that the USD duration is 3.4 years and that STRC's Bitcoin credit tightened to 67 basis points, a decrease of 3 basis points. These metrics assume a 10% Bitcoin annualized return rate, 40% Bitcoin volatility, and a Bitcoin price of $68,800.

Strategy continues to hold $4.9 billion in dollar assets, with $4.75 billion of that total located in its dedicated USD reserve. This substantial cash position provides a buffer against crypto volatility while allowing the company to execute its dual strategy of Bitcoin accumulation and strategic equity buybacks. The firm remains focused on balancing its exposure to digital assets with the stability of its preferred stock structure.