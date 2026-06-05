Strategy’s Bitcoin Model Under Pressure, Grayscale Warns

Strategy’s first Bitcoin sale sparked a selloff, with Grayscale warning its leveraged model limits future BTC buying as STRC trades below par.

“Less Bitcoin on levered DAT balance sheets and more on diversified corporate balance sheets will be a positive,” said Grayscale’s head of research, Zach Pandl.

Strategy’s leveraged Bitcoin model is stressed, which could limit the firm’s ability to keep buying BTC and potentially force further sales, according to Grayscale.on Monday, a tiny fraction of its total holdings of 843,706 BTC, but enough to rattle market sentiment as the asset Strategy also sold $128 million worth of shares, and its stock value has declined by 12.8% since the sale to a two-month low of $126 on Thursday. Stretch is designed to trade at a share price of around $100 and pay a dividend of 11.5%, but it is currently trading below that at around $95, meaning investors require a higher rate of return.

If Strategy raises its dividend to compensate investors, it increases cash obligations, potentially forcing more BTC sales and further price pressure in a negative feedback loop.

“Strategy’s levered business model is under pressure, and this has increased the volatility for the BTC market as a whole,” said Pandl. He added that Grayscale thinks that Strategy will have a “limited ability to accumulate more tokens at current share prices for both STRC and MSTR. ”something similar on X on Thursday.

If Strategy is forced to increase the dividend to return STRC to $100, the company “will run out of cash much sooner, pulling forward Bitcoin sales to fund payments. ” Pandl concluded, stating that less Bitcoin in leveraged corporate holdings would be healthier for the broader market and ecosystem.

“For the health of the Bitcoin ecosystem over the long run, less BTC on levered DAT balance sheets and more on diversified corporate balance sheets will be a positive, in our view. ”Augustine Fan, partner at crypto software firm SignalPlus, told Cointelegraph on Friday that markets are blaming Strategy’s recent sales and STRC’s discount to par for driving the latest sell-off, “but the reality is that even the most ardent supporters are running out of reason to be structurally bullish.

” “All focus will be on the MSTR situation to see how Saylor manages to handle his liquidity strains by balancing dividend payments against STRC and the DAT holdings. ” Jeff Ko, chief analyst at CoinEx, told Cointelegraph that Strategy’s first Bitcoin sale was an “important psychological trigger” for this week’s selloff.

However, he said the move was more constructive than the market reaction implied, as it gives the company more flexibility.

“Greater flexibility around selling Bitcoin can help Strategy manage balance sheet risk more prudently, rather than forcing itself into a one-way accumulation strategy under all market conditions. ”Marcel Pechman





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