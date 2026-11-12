Strategy faces removal from major MSCI indexes following new guidelines for crypto-treasury firms, while Solana and Bitcoin prices drop sharply across global markets.

Strategy has been identified for removal from the MSCI USA Index as part of the results from its November 2026 Index Review. The Tokyo-listed Bitcoin treasury company Metaplanet is also scheduled for removal from the MSCI Japan Small Cap Index. These decisions come as broader market turmoil continues to impact major cryptocurrency assets and global equity benchmarks simultaneously.

MSCI Index Revisions and New Crypto Rules

The MSCI ACWI Index review will see 13 securities added and 100 deleted from the global benchmark. Only two additions are set for the MSCI World Index, which is measured by full company market capitalization: Moderna from the USA and Aritzia from Canada. These changes follow new rules proposed by MSCI in October that specifically target crypto treasury holding companies. The index provider now evaluates whether a company maintains substantial operating assets and applies five financial ratio tests. A company that fails at least four criteria across consecutive annual reporting periods may face removal from the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes. MSCI indexes track public companies based on market cap and investment risks, which global mutual funds and ETFs use to build their portfolios.

Also read MSCI confirms Strategy, Metaplanet index removals

Strategy Accumulates BTC Despite Market Decline

Strategy continues to accumulate BTC despite the crypto market staying in the red zone. Between November 2 and November 8, 2026, the company acquired another 1,036 BTC at an average price of $79,012. As of November 12, Strategy holds 850,364 BTC. The company also reported about $5.5 billion in USD reserves. However, Bitcoin's recent decline below $75,000 pushes Strategy's holdings into an unrealized loss of $500 million. This strategic accumulation highlights the ongoing confidence of the corporation in long-term digital asset value, even as short-term volatility creates significant paper losses on their balance sheets.

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Cryptocurrency Market Bloodbath and Price Analysis

It is a bloodbath on the market across the MSCI ACWI Index, affecting major digital assets. Solana (SOL), Gram (GRAM), Hyperliquid (HYPE) and Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 12 highlights the severe downturn. The broad-based decline in cryptocurrency values contributes to the financial pressures faced by firms holding these assets. The removal of Strategy from the MSCI USA Index reflects the rigorous application of the new criteria designed to separate traditional operating companies from those with significant speculative or treasury holdings in digital currencies.

Alfa-Bank and FINNOVEX Middle East Recognition

In unrelated financial sector developments, Alfa-Bank takes centre stage at FINNOVEX Middle East Chapter 39. The institution is delivering an AI Leadership Keynote and receiving the AI Leadership Award. This recognition underscores the growing importance of artificial intelligence in modern banking and financial technology sectors. While Strategy faces scrutiny over its Bitcoin holdings, Alfa-Bank is being honored for its advancements in AI integration within the Middle Eastern financial landscape. These distinct events illustrate the divergent trends within the global financial ecosystem during November 2026.