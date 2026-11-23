Strategy acquires 457 BTC for $29.6 million, lowering average cost to $75,446. The firm continues accumulation despite Bitcoin hitting $55,130 low and total holdings remaining underwater.

Strategy, the publicly traded corporate entity founded by Michael Saylor, has aggressively expanded its Bitcoin reserves by acquiring 457 BTC for $29.6 million. This latest acquisition occurred as the leading cryptocurrency struggled to maintain momentum following a severe market correction. The purchase demonstrates the firm's unwavering commitment to its corporate treasury strategy despite the asset trading well below its average acquisition cost.

Strategy's Latest Bitcoin Acquisition Details

According to data filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Strategy purchased the 457 units at an average price of $64,898 per coin. This specific transaction brings the firm's total spending on Bitcoin to approximately $64.23 billion. Consequently, the average cost basis for all Bitcoin held by the organization has decreased slightly to $75,446 per coin. The firm continues to execute buy orders at prices that are significantly lower than previous monthly averages, aiming to reduce its overall exposure to high entry points.

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Recent Purchase Patterns and Volume Trends

The acquisition of 457 BTC is part of a consistent pattern of monthly accumulation observed throughout late 2024. On November 2, the firm announced the purchase of 811 BTC for $65.5 million at an average price of $80,846. One week later, on November 9, Strategy bought 1,036 BTC for $81.9 million at $79,012 per coin. A third purchase on November 16 involved 485 BTC for $33.4 million at $68,887 per coin. The most recent purchase represents a 20 percent decrease in price compared to the November 2 acquisition and a 64 percent reduction in total capital deployment compared to the November 9 purchase.

Market Context and Price Volatility

These strategic buys happen against a backdrop of significant cryptocurrency market turbulence. Bitcoin recently retreated to a multi-year low, hitting a bottom of $55,130 on November 21. This price point marked the lowest level for the asset since September 2024. Although the market saw a rebound pushing prices above $61,000, the volatility has kept the firm's total holdings deeply underwater in terms of unrealized losses. The firm's strategy relies on long-term value preservation rather than short-term trading gains.

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Impact on Corporate Treasury Average Cost

Despite the aggressive buying at lower price points, the mathematical impact on the average cost per Bitcoin has been minimal due to the massive existing volume of assets. The inclusion of the new 457 BTC only lowered the average acquisition cost from $75,452 to $75,446. This change represents a negligible decline of just $6 per coin. The sheer size of the current holdings dilutes the effect of new purchases, even when executed at significantly discounted rates relative to previous batches.

Future Strategic Direction and Market Outlook

While focusing on digital asset accumulation, Michael Saylor's Strategy is also allocating resources to support its preferred securities products. The firm maintains that its core mission remains centered on Bitcoin as a reserve asset. The continuous accumulation at lower prices suggests a belief in eventual market recovery. Investors and observers monitor these purchases closely as indicators of institutional confidence in the long-term viability of the cryptocurrency sector.