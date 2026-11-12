Strategy, Metaplanet lose MSCI index membership in November reshuffle

The index changes take effect Nov. 30, following months of debate over the eligibility of crypto treasury companies.

Strategy previously criticized MSCI’s treatment of digital asset treasuries as “discriminatory. ”from its USA Index and Metaplanet from its Japan Small Cap Index at the close of Nov. 30, according tofor so-called non-operating companies last month, which put several crypto treasury firms on the proverbial chopping block.

Ethereum treasury company Sharplink was not listed among the deletions in the November small-cap review. The new rules look at companies' operating assets and five financial measures, replacing temporary restrictions on firms that held at least half their assets in crypto. MSCI previously said that companies on its indexes would face removal if they failed this screening for their two most recent annual filing periods. , calling the proposed treatment of digital asset treasuries"discriminatory.

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" In a September letter, Strategy argued that exclusion would have no meaningful impact on its business but would harm MSCI's reputation as a neutral index provider. Strategy's common MSTR shares fell 2.6% in after-hours trading to $119.06. Metaplanet shares closed Wednesday down 2.53% at 231 yen in Tokyo, before MSCI announced the removals.