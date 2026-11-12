Strategy Game Last Gambit Free On Steam Before Paid Launch

Claim the unique chess strategy game Last Gambit for free on Steam until November 13. Read about its army building mechanics and post-launch price changes.

The indie strategy game Last Gambit is currently available for free on the digital distribution platform Steam. This promotional offer allows players to permanently add the title to their library before the early access period concludes. The developer Trubucco Team has announced that the game will shift to a paid model on November 13, setting the final deadline for free claims. Users who secure the game before this date will retain lifelong access without any additional cost.

Chess Mechanic Innovation And Unit Diversity

Last Gambit reinvents traditional chess by introducing a roster of 27 distinct pieces that blend standard units with fantastical additions. The game features unique entities such as the Unicorn, Griffon, Void Queen, and Phoenix, each possessing abilities that break conventional board rules. For instance, the Void Queen can traverse the board by exiting one edge and reappearing on the opposite side. The Phoenix possesses the ability to return after being defeated, adding a layer of strategic resilience to gameplay.

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Heavy artillery units like Catapults and Trebuchets can launch pieces across the board, fundamentally altering positioning dynamics. Players unlock new units by progressing through the story mode, winning battles, and completing specific challenges. The gameplay loop emphasizes roster construction as much as tactical maneuvering. Advanced mechanics include the ability to fuse units, clone pieces, and evolve pawns during active matches.

Game Modes And Multiplayer Connectivity

Single-player enthusiasts can explore a Story mode featuring a branching map with battles, merchants, and bosses. Runs offer temporary perks such as the ability to rewind moves, freeze pieces, teleport units, or revive fallen soldiers. These modifiers change how each match plays out, providing varied experiences for solo players. The narrative structure supports a lone wolf approach to strategic problem solving.

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Multiplayer options include two online one-versus-one formats: Fixed and Budget. The Fixed mode gives both players the same pool of pieces, allowing each to ban one before building their army. The Budget mode assigns a point cost to every piece, forcing players to choose between fewer powerful units or a larger, cheaper force. Cross-play is supported between PC and Android devices for online matches. Players can also engage in online co-op or play locally and offline against the computer.

Pricing Shift And Future Development Plans

The transition from a free early access title to a paid product is not intended to fund in-game purchases or microtransactions. Trubucco Team has explicitly stated that the game will not feature advertising, subscriptions, paid pieces, or an in-game shop. The €4.99 price point, or its regional equivalent, is designed to cover shared multiplayer server costs and support continued development. This approach ensures a one-time purchase model that respects player investment.

Version 1.0 is scheduled to bring balance changes derived from match data, along with final bug fixes. The update will also include fuller Steam integration, introducing features such as achievements. The developers are considering adding a few extra pieces or skins to expand content. Players are advised to claim the game before the November 13 cutoff to avoid the price increase.