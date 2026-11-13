Strategy Addresses Quantum Computing Threats to Bitcoin Security

Strategy highlights Bitcoin's ability to adopt quantum-resistant upgrades, emphasizing a 90-day consensus timeline and ongoing research via the Bitcoin Security Consortium.

Strategy, the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, has publicly addressed concerns regarding the long-term security of the cryptocurrency against emerging quantum computing threats. The company emphasized that the Bitcoin network possesses the flexibility to implement quantum-resistant security upgrades when such measures become necessary.

Network Upgrades and Consensus Mechanisms

Michael Saylor, the co-founder of Strategy, recently posted on the social media platform X that the Bitcoin network can implement new security measures as and when they are needed. This statement addresses the growing debate within the crypto industry about whether quantum computing could eventually threaten Bitcoin's cryptographic security in the long run.

Also read Bitcoin Price Falls Below $72,000 as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Steps Down and Strategy (MSTR) Slides

The potential threat stems from quantum computers' ability to reverse-engineer private keys from exposed public keys. If successful, this capability would give attackers access to Bitcoin holdings associated with those keys. However, there is no known publicly available quantum computer that can currently break Bitcoin's cryptography in this manner.

Saylor's Timeline and Security Warnings

During a speech at the World Bank in Washington in October, Saylor stated that the Bitcoin network could defend itself against realistic quantum computing threats by coordinating a software upgrade. He estimated that implementing such a defense would take approximately 90 days once a worldwide consensus is reached on the need for quantum-resistant cryptography.

Advertisement

Despite this optimistic timeline, Saylor warned against the hasty introduction of new cryptography. He reasoned that more complex security measures may themselves introduce weaknesses, suggesting that any changes must be carefully evaluated to maintain the integrity of the network.

Consortium Research and Development Efforts

Strategy has initiated research and development efforts aimed at securing Bitcoin's future. In July, the company joined seven major financial institutions and crypto companies, including BlackRock and Coinbase, to form the Bitcoin Security Consortium.

This consortium has committed $15 million over three years to various security initiatives. One of the primary areas of focus for the group is post-quantum cryptography, ensuring that digital assets remain protected against future computational advances.

Proposed Technical Solutions for Protection

Among the most prominent proposals being discussed is Bitcoin Improvement Proposal 360, known as BIP-360. This proposal introduces a new type of transaction output called Pay-to-Merkle-Root, or P2MR, which aims to enhance transaction security.

Advertisement

Experts note that the 90-day estimate for a network-wide shift has come under scrutiny. Such a transition would involve developers agreeing on technical changes and Bitcoin users moving their funds to new, secure addresses, a process that may take longer than initially projected.