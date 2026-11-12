Strategist Gift Guide: Top Holiday Picks for Kids and Adults

Discover the New York Magazine Strategist's curated holiday gift guides featuring expert-selected items for toddlers, teens, and wellness-focused adults.

The New York Magazine editorial team is expanding its signature holiday coverage with a comprehensive lineup of gift guides designed to simplify the seasonal shopping process. Drawing from extensive research, independent reviews, and hundreds of interviews with individuals known for being difficult to shop for, the Strategist publication has curated a highlight reel of the most surprising and delightful items available this season.

This year's curation emphasizes a strategic approach to selecting presents that go beyond generic suggestions. The editorial team has handpicked items across various categories to ensure relevance for every recipient on a shopper's list, ranging from wellness-obsessed adults to energetic toddlers. The goal is to provide useful, expert recommendations that stand out in the vast e-commerce landscape.

Also read The Verge’s 2026 holiday gift guide for moms

Expert Curated Advent Calendars

The Strategist team recommends over 80 Strategist-approved Advent calendar options that remain available, despite many sell-out beauty calendars from retailers like Anthropologie and Revolve having already cleared their shelves. As every major beauty brand on the market has released its own version of the holiday countdown, the publication advises shoppers to become choosier and focus on items that offer substantial value rather than just samples.

For younger recipients, the editorial team has identified more than 60 age-appropriate options for kids ranging from toddlers to teens. This specific category often receives less spotlight than beauty or tech gifts, making the Strategist's curated list a valuable resource for parents and relatives looking to avoid the noise and find genuinely engaging items for children.

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Gift Strategies For Family Members

Strategist senior writer Ambar Pardilla recommends a specific strategy for shopping for mothers: identifying items they need but have not yet purchased for themselves, or products they would never buy for their own use. When selecting gifts for a mother-in-law, the same logic applies, focusing on utility and novelty to ensure the recipient actually uses the item and does not already possess it.

Strategist writer Tembe Denton-Hurst employs a core strategy of mixing highbrow and lowbrow items when shopping for a wife or any other close relation. This approach suggests stuffing a makeup bag with a combination of premium and accessible products to create a balanced and thoughtful gift set that appeals to diverse tastes and spending levels.

Tailored Picks For Age Groups

For college students, the gift guide highlights trending water bottles and plushies that are currently popular on campus. The selection includes tons of the latest products taking over teen and twenty-something wish lists, alongside tried-and-true dorm essentials that support student life during the academic term.

Child-development professionals, art therapists, tasteful parents, and toy-trend experts were consulted to create the gift guide for one-year-olds. These experts emphasize buying toys that encourage toddlers to move their bodies and explore new sensory experiences, ensuring the gifts support early developmental milestones.

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Developmental Focus For Toddlers

Gifts for two-year-olds are curated to focus on ways they can have an impact, accomplish a goal, or solve a problem. These items also support their developing language skills and socialization efforts, often through pretend play, which is a critical component of their cognitive and emotional growth during this energetic stage.

As children approach four years of age, play preferences typically divide into two distinct camps: physical activities like riding a bike, and imaginative play where children act out and narrate different professions. The Strategist guide organizes recommendations into these two categories to match the evolving interests and capabilities of preschoolers.

Wellness And Relaxation Essentials

For adults seeking relief from daily stress, writer Erin Schwartz highlights gifts that facilitate deep relaxation. The recommendations include items designed to help users crack every joint in their back or soak in a bath long enough to melt away soreness in their shoulders, catering to those who fantasize about true physical restoration.

The entire product selection process is designed to surface useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Every product is independently selected by the team of editors to ensure quality and relevance, helping consumers navigate the holiday shopping season with confidence and clarity.