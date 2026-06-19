Strategic Financial Move: Leveraging Home Equity to Pay Off Credit Card Debt

The text discusses the recent spike in the cost of living and how many people are resorting to credit cards to keep their family budgets from bursting. It also highlights the advantages of using home equity loans or HELOCs to pay off expensive credit card debt, such as lower interest rates and a structured repayment plan.

The recent spike in the cost of living has forced many people to resort to credit cards to keep their family budgets from bursting. The majority of people struggling with credit card debt aren’t doing so because they’re irresponsible.

The average borrower now has about $295,000 in accumulated home equity at the end of 2025. Credit card debt is expensive relative to other kinds of debt because the average interest rate on a credit card balance has reached an all-time high. Making the minimum payments, it will take you 200 months — almost 17 years — to pay off that debt, assuming you don’t charge anything else to that credit card in the meantime.

Credit card debt is also bad debt because what you buy with it usually doesn’t appreciate in value. Turning bad debt into good debt can be a strategic financial move that involves leveraging your home’s equity to consolidate high-interest, unsecured credit card debt into a lower-interest, secured loan.

By replacing a high-cost revolving balance with a fixed, amortizing payment, you not only lower your monthly interest burden but also create a structured, predictable path to total debt freedom, provided you have the self-discipline to avoid running up new credit card balances. Home equity loans and lines of credit (HELOCs) both use the value of the equity in your home to finance a loan you can use to pay off high-interest credit cards and make improvements to your house.

A home equity loan functions as a second mortgage on your home, allowing homeowners to borrow against the accumulated equity while keeping their primary mortgage intact. You get the entire sum in a single, one-time payment. Home equity loans are predictable due to a fixed interest rate that never changes. You can count on fixed monthly payments over a predetermined period, usually 10 to 15 years.

Because the costs are fixed, budgeting is straightforward, and once homeowners have locked in their rate, they don’t have to worry about rates rising. A HELOC (home equity line of credit) also allows homeowners to borrow against the equity in their home, but product features can vary significantly by provider. Some HELOCs function as revolving lines of credit that allow borrowers to access funds as needed during a draw period.

These products may allow borrowers to reaccess available credit as they repay the balance and may require interest-only payments for a period of time before principal repayment begins. Other HELOCs provide funds upfront and follow a structured repayment schedule from the beginning, making them more similar to a traditional loan. Depending on the product, borrowers may receive a fixed interest rate with predictable monthly payments or a variable rate that can change over time.

Using a home equity loan or HELOC to pay off expensive credit card debt has its advantages. The interest on a home equity loan may be much less expensive than the interest on a credit card, depending on your credit score and the terms of your loan. Reporting from Bankrate shows that home equity loan rates range from 5.65% to 10.75%, and the average rate is between 8.12% and 8.25%.

In this example, you save $6,284.48 and 10 years by paying off your high-interest credit cards with a home equity loan





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Credit Card Debt Home Equity Loans Home Equity Lines Of Credit (Helocs) Debt Consolidation Fixed-Rate Loans Variable-Rate Loans Predictable Monthly Payments Structured Repayment Plan Lower Interest Rates Home Equity Loan Rates Credit Card Interest Rates Home Equity Loan Vs. HELOC Home Equity Loan Vs. Credit Card

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