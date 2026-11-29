An anonymous online forum reveals shocking confessions, including admitting to prison time, faking an accident for a life insurance settlement, marital infidelity, and the guilt of fantasizing about a spouse's death for financial gain.

Everyone harbors secrets. Those deep, dark things that you wouldn't want anyone to know, but sometimes, getting them off your chest — anonymously — might help relieve some of the pressure.

Like inasked,"What is the secret you will take to the grave, but can share here?

Advertisement

Advertisement

" People wrote in about secrets they probably swore they'd never tell anyone. After reading through them, I can see why. Here's what people said:"Prison, five years when I was younger. Nobody knows except all you people.