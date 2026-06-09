Stranger Things: The First Shadow Stage Play Sets Final Performance Dates in London and New York

The successful stage adaptation of Stranger Things, exploring the origins of Vecna, will close after extended runs in London's West End and on Broadway, capping off a multi-year journey with numerous award wins.

Stranger Things has been nothing short of a phenomenon since it launched a decade ago. But even considering the fact the television series has apparently come to an end, the story has been continuing in lots of different formats.

A good story never truly ends, it just keeps going. But one part of the story has hit the buffers. The critically acclaimed Stranger Things: The First Shadow has extended for a final time in both London's West End and on Broadway. The production will complete its run at the Phoenix Theatre in London on December 27, 2026, and at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway on January 3, 2027.

The show follows a young Henry Creel, soon to become the ultimate villain Vecna, who tormented our teenage heroes in Seasons 4 and 5. The show will have run for over three years in London, after opening to five-star reviews in 2023. It went on to win Olivier Awards for Best Entertainment and Best Set Design, along with Critics' Circle Awards for Best Set Design and Most Promising Newcomer, and the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play.

On Broadway, the production became the most Tony Award-winning play of 2025, taking home four awards, including Best Scenic Design of a Play, Best Lighting Design of a Play, Best Sound Design of a Play, and a Special Tony Award for Illusions and Technical Effects





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Stranger Things The First Shadow Stage Play West End Broadway Closing Final Performance Awards Olivier Tony Vecna Henry Creel

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