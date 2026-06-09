Stranger Things: The First Shadow Announces Final Broadway and West End Dates

The highly acclaimed Stranger Things prequel play, The First Shadow, has set its final performance dates. The production will close at London's Phoenix Theatre on December 27, 2026, and at New York's Marquis Theatre on January 3, 2027, after a record-breaking run.

The prequel show has received a huge update on its finale. Details about the Broadway show's final run have been revealed. This is a blockbuster TV series that witnessed its final season last year in December.

The Olivier and Tony Award-winning play is written by Kate Trefry, who developed an original story in collaboration with the Duffer Brothers and Jack Thorne. The show has also received the Critics' Circle Awards for Best Set Design and Most Promising Newcomer, and the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play. In the latest announcement, it's been confirmed that Stranger Things: The First Shadow has been extended for a final run.

The Broadway play will conclude at the Phoenix Theatre in London's West End on 27 December 2026 and at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway on 3 January 2027. Since its debut at Broadway's Marquis Theatre, The First Shadow has become a box office success. It has sold almost 1.6 million tickets across the West End and Broadway, with more than 1,500 total performances. The play marked a unique collaboration between theater and television.

It's been Netflix's first foray into theater and has managed to attract Stranger Things fans and theatergoers in large numbers. The producers expressed their happiness following the play's astounding success.

"When the legendary Stephen Daldry first came to us with the idea of making a Stranger Things play, we were stunned - both by the fact that Stephen wanted to do this, and that he believed it could work. And boy, did it work.

" The play was directed by Stephen Daldry alongside co-director Justin Martin. Miriam Buether is the set designer, while Brigitte Reiffenstuel is the costume designer. The story continues to explore the mysteries of the Stranger Things universe, delving into events that precede the hit Netflix series. This theatrical adaptation has been praised for its innovative set design and ability to capture the eerie atmosphere of the original show.

Critics have noted how the play expands the lore while standing on its own as a gripping theatrical experience. The decision to extend the run underscores both critical acclaim and strong audience demand. The production team has emphasized that the play offers a fresh perspective on familiar themes, making it accessible to both longtime fans and newcomers.

With its final dates now set, the production will conclude after a remarkable run that has blurred the lines between streaming media and live performance. This development signals a growing trend of multimedia franchises expanding into live theater, setting a precedent for future adaptations. The success of The First Shadow demonstrates the enduring appeal of the Stranger Things franchise and its ability to thrive across different entertainment platforms.

As the final performances approach, fans are expected to flock to see this unique chapter before it closes its doors forever





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Stranger Things The First Shadow Broadway West End Play Netflix Stephen Daldry Kate Trefry

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