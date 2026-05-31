Stranger Things Stars Maya Hawke and Nell Fisher Reunite for Netflix's The God of the Woods Adaptation

Maya Hawke and Nell Fisher from Stranger Things have been cast in Netflix's limited series The God of the Woods, based on Liz Moore's acclaimed 2024 mystery novel. The multi-generational crime drama follows the disappearance of a young girl at a summer camp and features a powerful ensemble cast.

Two Stranger Things stars are officially reuniting for Netflix 's adaptation of one of the most acclaimed crime novels in recent years. Over the last decade, Stranger Things became Netflix 's flagship original series, helping launch several young actors into major Hollywood careers while also turning its ensemble cast into fan favorites.

As the hit sci-fi series ended with its fifth season, many of its stars have already begun lining up major projects outside of Hawkins. Now, two familiar faces from the show are teaming up once again for another high-profile project for the streamer. Netflix has officially announced the cast for The God of the Woods, a limited series adaptation of Liz Moore's bestselling 2024 mystery novel. Among the ensemble are Stranger Things stars Maya Hawke and Nell Fisher.

Hawke became a fan-favorite after joining Stranger Things as Robin Buckley in season 3, while Fisher made her franchise debut as Holly Wheeler in the show's final season. Alongside Hawke and Fisher, The God of the Woods also stars Kerry Condon, Damon Gupton, Ella Rubin, Susannah Perkins, Benjamin Walker, and Autumn Molina.

Based on Moore's 2024 novel of the same name, The God of the Woods is a multi-generational crime drama centered on the disappearance of a young girl at a summer camp in the Adirondacks. The story became one of the most acclaimed mystery novels of the last few years, spending months on bestseller lists and earning widespread praise for its blend of suspense, family drama, and social commentary.

Moore will serve as co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer alongside Liz Hannah, who is best known for Netflix's Mindhunter and The Girl from Plainville. The series is being produced by Sony Pictures Television, with Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty executive producing through Original Film.

Hawke will lead as Judy Luptack, the first female investigator in the male-dominated Bureau of Criminal Investigation, assigned to unravel the disappearance of Barbara Van Laar, a 13-year-old girl who vanished from her family's summer camp. The mystery becomes even more complicated because Barbara's disappearance echoes an earlier tragedy involving the powerful Van Laar family, whose influence has shaped the surrounding community for decades. Fisher will portray Barbara Van Laar, placing her at the center of the story's mystery.

The character has been described as an artistic, independent teenager with a rebellious streak, suggesting a much darker and dramatic role than the one Fisher recently played in Stranger Things. Condon will play Barbara's mother, Alice Van Laar. This marks an exciting next step for Hawke after her run as Robin in Stranger Things, as she steps into a leading role.

Also known for voicing Anxiety in the hit animated sequel Inside Out 2, along with appearing in other movies like Do Revenge, Asteroid City, and Wildcat, Hawke will also star in the upcoming prequel film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. For Fisher, the series represents another high-profile Netflix project in her early career. There's currently no release date for The God of the Woods





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Maya Hawke Nell Fisher Stranger Things Netflix The God Of The Woods Liz Moore Kerry Condon Limited Series Mystery Novel Adaptation Crime Drama

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