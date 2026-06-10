Stranger Things star David Harbour addresses Millie Bobby Brown allegations

David Harbour, who played police chief Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, discusses the allegations of bullying and harassment made by Brown during filming. Harbour and Brown maintain a strong bond despite the reported issues.

Stranger Things star David Harbour gets candid about those Millie Bobby Brown allegations. Harbour was introduced as police chief Jim Hopper in 2016, with Brown playing Eleven, a character who eventually becomes Hopper's surrogate daughter.

Though the characters share a close bond on screen throughout Stranger Things' five seasons, reports emerged last November, before the release of season 5, that Brown had filed a complaint against Harbour for bullying and harassment during filming. Speaking with Variety, now six months removed from the Stranger Things ending, Harbour addresses the allegations and describes the current state of his bond with Brown.

Harbour calls the timing of the original report 'a weird thing' and says the allegations 'came out in a weird way.

' But his relationship with Brown now couldn't be stronger, and he lets slip that they're actually working on multiple projects together: 'Straight up, Millie and I are working on several ... You’ll see more of me and Millie — 10 years wasn’t enough. There is a special bond there. I love her.

She loves me.

' Harbour goes on to talk about what actually happened between him and Brown, likening it to an argument between family members or very close friends. Working on a hit show, however, adds a degree of complication to any disagreements. As Harbour explains: 'In this weird world we live in where sound bites will be created, I’m trying to figure out how to say this. It’s a show that went on for 10 years.

We worked together for 10 years during her formative teenage years, playing father and daughter. I don’t know if people have families and friends that you spend a lot of time with for 10 years — you occasionally get in arguments, disagreements. In families, it’s OK because you’re just in a disagreement and then you come back together. The problem with a billion-dollar show is that there’s just hundreds of people who want to get involved.

' Though Harbour doesn’t divulge just what the specific issue was between him and Brown, he stresses that it wasn’t anything especially serious. The pair worked it out, he explains, and it’s now behind them: 'It’s simple. It was just a simple rupture-and-repair thing that, once we cleared everybody out of the way and talked to each other, we’re fine. Everyone nowadays is very scared of talking about things.

People are very scared of being human. It’s unfortunate, because I don’t know how to navigate this weird media world. But it was completely normal, and we adore each other and always have.

' Brown ultimately reinforces the notion that things are fine between her and Harbour. In an email to Variety, she describes the 'gratitude' she feels at getting to work with Harbour while also mentioning how they could 'push each other' during intense scenes. Read Brown’s full comment below: 'Obviously I changed so much from Season 1 to Season 5, and David was there through all of it. Over time, our relationship became much more collaborative creatively.

When you work with someone for that many years, we could really push each other emotionally in scenes. Even though the series has ended, there’s still a lot of gratitude. Getting to share that experience with him for so many years is something I’ll always remember and value.

' The original report from The Mail was released on November 2, 2025, and it claimed that Brown had filed a report of 'pages and pages' against Harbour for his behavior during the filming of Stranger Things season 5. There was evidently some truth here, but the comments from Harbour and Brown suggest certain aspects of the story may have been overblown.

Whatever friction existed between the two Stranger Things cast members behind the scenes, it evidently didn’t negatively impact the final season. Season 5, which was split into three separate volumes, was broadly well received critically, and it was a major viewership success for Netflix. Harbour has since gone on to appear in DTF St. Louis on HBO, and he’s expected to reprise his role as Red Guardian in Avengers: Doomsday this December.

Brown, meanwhile, continues to enjoy a fruitful working relationship with Netflix after starring in films like Damsel (2023) and The Electric State (2025), and she’s next set to appear in Enola Holmes 3 on July 1. It may never be clear exactly what happened between Harbour and Brown on the set of Stranger Things season 5, but the actors’ comments since speak to the challenges that come with working closely together for many years.

Whatever did happen, though, it certainly seems to be in the past





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