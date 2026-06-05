Stranger Things Star Among the Cast of The Marriage Plot Adaptation

The 2011 novel adapted into a series follows three recent college graduates caught in an all-consuming love triangle. The story centers on life-altering choices about love and identity.

The Stranger Things actor will lead an adaptation of The Marriage Plot . The 2011 novel follows three recent college graduates caught in an all-consuming love triangle.

They reconcile their youthful romantic aspirations with looming adulthood. The story centres on life-altering choices about love and identity. Will Arbery, a writer on HBO’s Succession, is adapting the novel, while Hiro Murai, a key creative behind FX’s Atlanta, will direct. Both also serve as executive producers.

The project is a high-profile collaboration between FX and A24, two studios with a track record of critically admired, character-driven television. ), an English major caught between two men as she completes her undergraduate thesis on the marriage plot in 19th-century fiction. Leonard Bankhead, a biology student living with bipolar disorder, becomes her intense romantic partner. Mitchell Grammaticus, a religious studies major, pursues both spiritual clarity and Madeleine’s affection.

After graduation, Madeleine and Leonard move to Cape Cod for his postgraduate research, while Mitchell embarks on a journey through Europe and India. It remains unclear how closely the upcoming series will follow the novel. Critics widely commended Eugenides’ novel upon release, and numerous outlets featured it on their best-of-year lists in 2011. For Sadie Sink, the role represents a different undertaking.

Beyond her popular performance as Max Mayfield in Netflix’s Stranger Things, she has built a varied resume. It includes The Whale, a Broadway run in John Proctor Is the Villain, and Romeo & Juliet on the West End. In 2021, she appeared in Taylor Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film opposite Dylan O’Brien.

Up next, she will appear inDevanshi Basu is an Entertainment and Pop Culture Writer at Evolve Media, where she channels her love for cinema, internet culture, and all things trending into sharp, engaging stories. Whether she’s unpacking celebrity buzz or decoding the latest film happenings, she brings a deep understanding of digital culture to every piece. When she’s not writing, she’s probably buried crafting stories behind the camera.

The Odyssey popcorn bucket is here and it’s a must-have for Christopher Nolan fans. The bucket has been exclusively designed…Supergirl director addresses the inevitable comparisons to Guardians of the Galaxy. Craig Gillespie helms the upcoming DCU flick starring Milly…Scary Movie 7 is already being discussed by Marlon Wayans, and he has teased some early details. The acclaimed actor,…Scary Movie Review: Anna Faris & Regina Hall Bring Laughs to Horror Comedy Reboot The gang’s all back together.

It’s time to say “WAZZUP?! ” to a brand new Scary Movie, and this film sees…Amid the 6th Scary Movie‘s theatrical release, the number of post-credits scenes in it has been revealed. Most of the…The Iron Claw star Zac Efron has signed on to lead HBO and A24‘s newest TV show.

This marks Efron’s…Ewan McGregor and Claire Danes are reportedly set to star in The Spot, a gripping new drama series for Hulu…Following its successful world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, A24 has released the official trailer for The Whale,…





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The Marriage Plot Stranger Things Series Adaptation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stranger Things Spinoff Marks New Era for Netflix's Flagship FranchiseAfter the conclusion of Stranger Things' five-season run, Netflix continues to expand the franchise with new projects set in the same dark sci-fi universe. The release of the first spinoff series signals the beginning of a new era for the popular streaming series. Meanwhile, fans can engage with the Stranger Things universe through the 'UD Upside Down Files Personality Quiz,' which allows them to discover which main character they are most like based on their responses to eight questions.

Read more »

The Legend of Vox Machina's Vecna Can Outdo Stranger Things' VersionThe Legend of Vox Machina's season 4 is set to bring a villain that Stranger Things fans know all too well, Vecna, to the screen. However, the show won't directly call him Vecna due to licensing issues. Instead, he'll be referred to as The Whispered One. The Legend of Vox Machina's version of Vecna is far closer to the actual D&D villain than Stranger Things' version, and it promises to deliver the fully realized version of the villain that D&D players have wanted to see for years.

Read more »

'Stranger Things' star David Harbour weighs in on series finale's big questionSpoilers ahead for “Stranger Things!”The Netflix hit ended on New Year’s Ever 2025 with a finale episode that wrapped up a lot of storylines but left us with li

Read more »

‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Monster’ Directors and More Unpack Storytelling Techniques and Embracing ‘Weird Ideas’The Netflix directors behind some of the biggest hits of the year participated in conversations moderated by Variety in partnership with Netflix.

Read more »