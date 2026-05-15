Stranger Things' Season 5's Budget Shift Was a Mistake

Discusses the shift in budget and scope in Stranger Things season 5.

Although one Netflix show’s budget dwarfed all of its competition, the reception of the show’s eventual series finale proved that bigger doesn’t always equal better in the world of streaming.

Regardless of their target audience, almost every major streaming franchise wants to feel immersive in its world-building. From mature, R-rated shows like Prime Video’s Critical Role spin-offs The Legend of Vox Machina and The Mighty Nein to comparatively family-friendly fare like The Lord of the Rings show The Rings of Power, major genre shows need to feel big to compete in a post-Game of Thrones world.

Netflix is no stranger to this reality, with everything from its animated Castlevania show to its live-action The Witcher adaptation competing to create the most vast, visually impressive fictional universe. Although Netflix’s One Piece might have the most lore out of any show on the streaming service, thanks to the many volumes of its source manga, there are a dozen other shows in the fantasy genre that feature fictional worlds which are just as expansive as the anime adaptation’s universe.

Some shows even end up becoming massive in scope despite their own initially limited ambitions. When Stranger Things began back in 2016, the Netflix mystery series was intended to be a self-contained single-season miniseries that explored strange goings-on in Hawkins, Indiana, through the eyes of some local kids, their teenage siblings, and the harried mother of a missing boy





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Stranger Things Netflix Fantasy Drama Season 5 Budget Stretched Cosmopolitan Content Market Competition

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