Stranger Things Season 5: Has the Show Outgrown Itself?

The highly anticipated final season of Stranger Things is on the horizon, but the show's increasing scale and reliance on spectacle raise questions about whether it has outgrown its original charm.

Even though the Duffer brothers planned the entire story of Stranger Things before the first season premiered, it is a show that has changed a lot from its original run of episodes. The first season of Stranger Things debuted on Netflix in 2016 and instantly became a worldwide phenomenon. Over the years, Stranger Things has become one of the biggest shows in the entire world.

This is exactly why the upcoming Stranger Things season 5, which will be the last season of the show, is so highly anticipated. Immediately after the cliffhanger ending of Stranger Things season 4, fans wanted to know what would happen next. However, they were unfortunately in for a long wait, as there will be a three-plus year gap between Stranger Things season 4 and the upcoming season 5. As the show has evolved, this is something that fans have gotten used to, as there was also a three-year gap between the third and fourth seasons. However, the reason new seasons of Stranger Things take so long to make is actually the main issue with the series.Stranger Things Has Become Too Big For Its Own Good The Scale Of Stranger Things Is Way Bigger Now Close Even though the Duffer brothers mapped out the entire series before the release of Stranger Things season 1, it's unlikely that they would have been able to predict just how big the series would become. Therefore, even though they had a plan for the whole series, it has probably changed because of the pressure brought on by being one of the biggest shows on TV. While the Duffer brothers could have chosen to keep Stranger Things quite small scale, like season 1 was, they instead decided to make it as big and ambitious as possible. The final episode of Stranger Things season 4 has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes, which is longer than most movies. How much larger the scale of the series has become was especially notable in Stranger Things season 4. Not only is the production budget of Stranger Things much larger than it once was, which has resulted in various awe-inspiring set pieces and sequences, but the runtimes of recent episodes are also much longer. For example, the final episode of Stranger Things season 4 has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes, which is longer than most movies. Therefore, it's possible that Stranger Things has actually become too big for its own good.Stranger Things' Final Episodes Have Been Described As Micro-Movies Several Episodes In Stranger Things Season 5 Will Be Very Long Close The amount of time it has taken to make Stranger Things season 5 proves that the grandness of the series will not change. In fact, it's likely that Stranger Things season 5 will tell an even bigger, more ambitious story than the fourth season. This could result in episodes of Stranger Things season 5 being even longer than the final episode of season 4. Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has actually already claimed that some episodes in season 5 are'micro-movies.' He said: It’s definitely a long season. Not every episode is like a full-blown movie, but there are definitely some episodes this year that the runtime is definitely film-length. When all that adds up, I guess they are like little micro-movies. The scale of Stranger Things season 5 will likely lead to several amazing moments, such as the potential final battle between Eleven and Vecna. Additionally, even more horrifying monsters could enter Hawkins from the Upside Down through the portals created at the end of season 4. However, it's possible that Stranger Things is now more focused on spectacle, rather than telling the best story. After all, Stranger Things season 1 is commonly viewed as the best season of the show, and had a way smaller scale. Stranger Things’ Best Moments Had Nothing To Do With The Scale Of The Show Stranger Things Season 1 Became A Phenomenon Without Tons Of Set Pieces Close The success of Stranger Things season 1 proves that the show never needed to produce massive, blockbuster-like episodes to be successful. After all, the first season of Stranger Things got so many people hooked on the show and barely had any set pieces. While moments like Eleven flipping the van over the kid's heads are now iconic, season 1 did not rely on set pieces at all. Instead, the first season of Stranger Things just had very high quality writing and made viewers care about the characters. Related Stranger Things Season 5's Episode Lengths Continue A Controversial Netflix Trend That Might Only Get Worse Finn Wolfhard admitted Stranger Things season 5 has some episodes with'film-length' runtimes, proving a divisive streaming trend is here to stay. Posts 1 Even though the quality of Stranger Things' writing is still high, and the characters are still great, the Duffer brothers are possibly too dedicated to making the show as big as it can be. As a result, fans are forced to wait for years and years between seasons so that incredibly elaborate sequences can be filme





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stranger Things Season 5 Duffer Brothers Netflix Horror Sci-Fi Spectacle Scale Storytelling Final Season

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stranger Things Season 5: Final Preparations Underway for Epic ConclusionGet ready for a thrilling finale! Stranger Things Season 5 is set to deliver the most intense and emotional chapter yet, wrapping up the beloved series. With Vecna defeated but his presence still felt, Eleven's fate hanging in the balance, and major revelations awaiting, the final season promises to be a rollercoaster ride.

Read more »

Stranger Things Season 5: Daring Predictions and Unanswered QuestionsStranger Things season 5 is set to be the final chapter of the beloved Netflix series, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its conclusion. With numerous theories circulating, we explore the most daring predictions, from time jumps and character deaths to the identity of Eleven's biological father.

Read more »

Stranger Things Season 5 May Be Split in TwoNetflix is reportedly considering splitting Stranger Things season 5 into two parts, releasing them one month apart in October and November. This follows a trend of the streaming service dividing popular shows into smaller installments to potentially extend subscriber engagement. While some shows have returned to a binge-release model, the article speculates that Stranger Things' finale might be treated as a standalone event, mirroring the season 4 format.

Read more »

Stranger Things Season 5 Might Have Two Release DatesNetflix might split the final season of Stranger Things into two parts, releasing them in October and November 2025. This strategy was previously used for Season 4. While no specific dates are confirmed, the report suggests a potential November 27th premiere based on fan speculation. Production for Season 5 has wrapped, and fans eagerly anticipate the conclusion of the successful series.

Read more »

Stranger Things Season 5: Split Release in 2025?Could Stranger Things Season 5 be split into two parts for release in October and November 2025? Fans speculate based on recent reports.

Read more »

Stranger Things Season 5: Who Will Die?The Duffer Brothers have confirmed that no character is safe in the final season of Stranger Things. Fans are already speculating wildly about who might meet their end, analyzing past seasons for clues and trends. Popular theories include the deaths of Vickie, Eleven, Steve Harrington, Jim Hopper, or even Will Byers.

Read more »