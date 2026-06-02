Stranger Things Season 1: What Didn't Age Well

Looking back at the first season of Stranger Things, some elements haven't aged well. Jonathan's stalker-ish behavior towards Nancy, Steve's jealousy and reaction to Nancy talking to Jonathan, and the death of Barbara Holland are some of the issues that didn't quite work out.

Stranger Things is one of Netflix's best original TV shows of all time, but looking back at its first season now that the show is over, some things haven't aged well.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things quickly caught the attention of viewers thanks to its combination of horror, sci-fi, drama, and 1980s nostalgia. Season 1 of Stranger Things did a great job of introducing the audience to the town of Hawkins, Indiana, and the horrors it had been keeping secret for decades.

It all begins with the disappearance of Will Byers and the appearance of a young girl they later call Eleven, who is later revealed to have escaped from Hawkins Lab. As Will's friends and family look for him, they make some disturbing discoveries involving Eleven, the lab, and terrifying monsters. Stranger Things season 1 was a huge worldwide hit, allowing the show to continue for four more seasons, officially ending in December 2025.

Despite its divisive ending, Stranger Things stands as one of the best horror TV shows of all time, and as good as that first season is, it has to be said that some elements haven't aged well, especially now that the show is over. One of the most notable issues is Jonathan Byers' stalker-ish behavior towards Nancy Wheeler.

Jonathan's attraction for Nancy is very obvious from the very beginning, and one night, while searching the area where Will's bike was found, Jonathan takes photos in hopes of capturing evidence. However, Jonathan ends up outside Steve's house, where he takes photos of the party, Barbara outside, and Nancy in underwear while in Steve's room. Steve later discovers the photos and destroys Jonathan's camera, which, as mean as it is, is understandable as he invaded Nancy's privacy.

Steve's jealousy and reaction to Nancy talking to Jonathan are also worth mentioning. Although Steve and Nancy are on good terms after their night together, she worries about Barb's disappearance and feels guilty about it. This leads her to bond with Jonathan, and they begin to investigate the disappearances together. This results in Nancy distancing herself from Steve, who doesn't take it well when he sees her with Jonathan.

Steve then goes around town with his friends, painting offensive messages about Nancy. Steve later apologizes and ends up having the best redemption arc in the entire show, but his immature and emotionally abusive reaction to Nancy spending time with Jonathan is an obscure moment in his story. Another issue is the death of Barbara Holland, also known as Barb.

In her very brief appearance in season 1, viewers learn that Barb is Nancy's best friend, and she doesn't really approve of Nancy's relationship with Steve, as Nancy has changed to fit in with him and his friends. Barb accompanies Nancy to the party at Steve's house, where she cuts her hand while trying to open a beer. Frustrated and sad after confronting Nancy, Barb goes outside, sitting by the pool alone.

There she's targeted and abducted by the Demogorgon, which takes her into the Upside Down, where she's killed off-screen. This prompted the 'Justice for Barb' movement on social media, which, looking back, was quite pointless. Barb isn't a big or even memorable presence in Stranger Things season 1, and though her death is later used as the reason for Nancy and Jonathan exposing the lab, she was always meant to be a casualty.

Finally, there's the unsolved egg mystery from season 1, which was left unanswered throughout the series. The Upside Down egg is one of the many mysteries that were never addressed in the show, leaving fans to speculate about its significance





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Stranger Things Season 1 Jonathan Byers Nancy Wheeler Steve Harrington Barbara Holland Demogorgon Upside Down Egg Mystery

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