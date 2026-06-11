Stranger Things Replacement Revealed: 3 Duffer Brothers Shows and Wednesday Lead the Pack

As Stranger Things ends, Netflix's upcoming slate including Duffer Brothers projects and Wednesday offers promising replacements for fans of the sci-fi hit.

Stranger Things, the sci-fi phenomenon that defined Netflix's original programming for nearly a decade, has officially ended. As fans grapple with the void left by the Duffer Brothers' beloved series, the conversation has naturally turned to which upcoming show could fill the gap.

Among the frontrunners is an animated project titled Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, a horror series that promises to capture the same eerie, nostalgic tone that made Stranger Things a cultural touchstone. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers, lending their signature blend of 80s-inspired dread and heartfelt character dynamics. Early reports suggest the show will explore supernatural occurrences in a small town, much like its predecessor, but with a darker, more adult-oriented narrative.

Another contender is The Boroughs, a sci-fi thriller that follows a group of outsiders uncovering a conspiracy in a mysterious community. This series also benefits from the Duffer Brothers' involvement, ensuring a similar aesthetic of eerie suburbia and otherworldly threats. Rounding out the trio is Stranger Things: Tales from '85, the first official spinoff, which aims to expand the universe through anthology-style stories set in the same timeline as the original series.

These projects, while distinct, share the DNA that made Stranger Things a hit: compelling young protagonists, a mix of horror and heart, and a deep reverence for genre storytelling. Beyond the Duffer Brothers' own creations, other Netflix Originals have emerged as potential successors. Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega as the iconic Addams Family member, quickly became a global sensation after its 2022 debut.

The show's blend of macabre humor, mystery, and supernatural school antics-set against the backdrop of Nevermore Academy-resonated with audiences seeking a similar blend of coming-of-age drama and genre thrills. With a massive viral dance scene and critical acclaim, Wednesday proved that Netflix could still produce hits that capture the zeitgeist.

Meanwhile, older favorites like Squid Game and The Crown continue to draw viewers, but their tones differ significantly from Stranger Things. The search for a true replacement, however, hinges on more than just popularity; it requires a show that can replicate the unique combination of nostalgia, ensemble chemistry, and high-stakes supernatural drama that defined the Hawkins crew. As Netflix moves forward, the upcoming slate of genre series suggests the streamer is betting heavily on the Stranger Things formula.

The Duffer Brothers' new projects, along with potential successors like Wednesday, indicate a strategic shift toward quality over quantity, focusing on immersive worlds and emotional resonance. For fans eager to recapture the magic, the immediate future looks promising. Whether it's the eerie mysteries of The Boroughs, the horror anthology of Tales from '85, or the already-proven success of Wednesday, the next great Netflix obsession may already be on the horizon.

In the meantime, viewers can revisit the Upside Down or dive into the streamer's extensive catalog of sci-fi and horror originals to tide them over until these new series arrive





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