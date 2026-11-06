Stranger Things Prequel First Shadow Confirmed for 2028 Focus on Henry Creel Origin

A Stranger Things prequel confirmed for 2028 on Netflix will focus on Henry Creel before he was exposed to the substance that gave him his powers. Plot details remain limited.

Netflix has officially confirmed that Stranger Things prequel The First Shadow will arrive in 2028. The project focuses specifically on Henry Creel's early life before his transformation into the villain Vecna. This announcement aligns with recent reports detailing a direct animated companion series and further expanding the franchise's universe.

The story begins on April 19, 1955, in Marion Nevada according to the teaser. This location marks a significant departure from Hawkins Indiana which serves as the primary setting for the original series. The two towns are located across the country from one another establishing a distinct geographical shift for the new narrative.

Also read 'Stranger Things' Live-Action Prequel 'Other Worlds' A Go At Netflix

Events in the prequel take place approximately four years before the original series timeline. This timing is not as early as some fans anticipated but allows for a closer contextualization of Henry Creel's experiences. The narrative will explore events prior to his exposure to the otherworldly substance that granted him his powers.

Many viewers had expressed grievances regarding how Henry Creel was portrayed in the final season of the original show. Audiences expected the finale to offer more empathy towards the character who was depicted as a frightened child. The prequel aims to provide greater depth to his backstory without drastically overhauling the events of the original conclusion.

Advertisement

Speculation surrounding a theory known as Conformity Gate remains unlikely despite ongoing fan discussions. The prequel is expected to deepen understanding of Creel's character rather than rewrite the finale. Questions about the Upside Down and the Mind Flayer are anticipated to be addressed through this new storytelling approach.

The release date is set for 2028 with no further specific timing announced at this moment. Viewers will need to wait for additional details regarding cast members and production updates. The series promises to reveal the origins of the fantastical elements central to the franchise.

This project addresses a significant gap in the existing storyline for long-time fans. It offers a chance to see how the Upside Down first entered Creel's life. The narrative aims to provide context for the events that shaped the original series mystery.

The animated companion series represents another layer of content within the expanding franchise. Together these projects demonstrate Netflix's commitment to exploring the Stranger Things universe further. Fans remain eager for more concrete information as the release window approaches.