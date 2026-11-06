'Stranger Things' prequel series 'Other Worlds' coming to Netflix in 2028

The streaming service made the announcement and showed off an eerie first look on 'Stranger Things Day.'

Mike Gavin of NBC Local asks cast members from “Stranger Things” — including Caleb McLaughlin, Maya Hawke and Jamie Campbell Bower — to pick their characters’ best looks.

Netflix announced and shared an eerie first look on"Stranger Things Day," which commemorates the disappearance of Will Byers in the original show on Nov. 6, 1983. The new show will turn back to the 1950s and head west from Hawkins, Indiana, to Marion, Nevada. The Duffer Brothers, who created"Stranger Things" and"Other Worlds," are keeping everything else under wraps for now.for many years now, and to see it become a reality is surreal and exhilarating," Matt and Ross Duffer said.

Also read Netflix Orders Stranger Things Prequel Other Worlds Set in 1950s

"It’s 'Stranger Things,' but also thrillingly fresh, with a new setting, new heroes and villains, and new … actually, we’re not allowed to say any more. Now, on to casting. In the meantime — watch the skies, nerds!

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""Stranger Things" debuted in 2016 and became a global sensation over the last decade. The show ran for five seasons and concluded with its Other"Stranger Things" projects beyond the original show include the animated series"Stranger Things: Tales from '85" and the stage show"Stranger Things: First Shadow.

" Access Hollywood spoke to “Stranger Things” creators/showrunners Ross and Matt Duffer about the final season of the hit Netflix show.