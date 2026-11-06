Stranger Things Prequel Other Worlds Premieres 2028 in 1950s Nevada

Netflix confirms that the Stranger Things prequel Other Worlds will debut in 2028. Set in 1950s Marion Nevada, the series is led by the Duffer Brothers and Kate Trefry.

Netflix has officially confirmed that the live-action prequel series Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure will make its debut in 2028. The announcement was made during the annual Stranger Things Day event, highlighting the expansion of the popular franchise beyond its original boundaries. Matt and Ross Duffer, alongside showrunner Kate Trefry, are leading the creative team behind this new chapter. This upcoming project marks a significant shift in setting and tone for the established universe.

1950s Nevada Setting and New Mystery

Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure is set in the 1950s in Marion, Nevada, a location distinct from the fictional town of Hawkins seen in the original series. The narrative explores a new mystery that takes place long before the events depicted in the book The First Shadow. This new location allows the creators to introduce fresh heroes and villains while expanding the existing lore. The series aims to delve into the origins of the supernatural elements that defined the original show. Viewers can expect a story that feels both familiar and thrillingly new.

Also read ‘Stranger Things’ Prequel Spinoff ‘Other Worlds’ Ordered to Series at Netflix

Creative Vision and Leadership Team

Kate Trefry serves as the showrunner and executive producer for the upcoming series, bringing her extensive experience from her work on the flagship show. She also penned the script for The First Shadow, establishing a strong connection between the new series and the broader franchise. The Duffer Brothers, who created the original series, will continue to serve as executive producers. They have expressed their long-standing desire to tell these additional tales within the Stranger Things universe. Matt and Ross Duffer shared that seeing their dream project become a reality has been a surreal and exhilarating experience for the team.

Director Joe Wright and Production Details

BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning director Joe Wright is attached to helm the project, bringing his visual expertise to the production. Kate Trefry praised Wright, noting that working with him and the Duffer Brothers is an insane honor and privilege. The series is produced in collaboration with Netflix and 21 Laps, ensuring high production values. Trefry described the experience of returning to the horror, wonder, and mystery of the flagship series as a joy and a fever dream. The team is focused on telling a wholly new story that they hope will blow minds and break hearts. Wright added that the series crafts a new ensemble adventure imbued with the DNA of the original show.

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Future Milestones and Fan Engagement

The announcement during Stranger Things Day serves as a major milestone for fans of the franchise. The Duffer Brothers teased that the new series features new settings, heroes, and villains, but withheld further details until casting begins. They encouraged fans to watch the skies, maintaining the playful tone associated with the franchise. The series is expected to explore seeds of mythology planted in Hawkins but venture into other worlds of spectacle and action. This expansion demonstrates Netflix's commitment to extending the longevity of its flagship intellectual property. The 2028 premiere date gives the creative team ample time to develop the intricate plot and visual effects required for a period piece. Fans are eagerly awaiting further updates regarding casting and specific plot points.

Franchise Expansion Beyond Hawkins

This project represents a deliberate move by the creators to explore the Stranger Things universe in new geographical and temporal contexts. By setting the story in 1950s Nevada, the show can explore the historical backdrop of that era in addition to the supernatural elements. The series will introduce new characters and themes that may have been hinted at in the original series. This approach allows for a fresh take on the horror and mystery genres that defined the early seasons. The involvement of established talent like Kate Trefry and Joe Wright ensures continuity in quality. The franchise continues to grow, offering viewers more content to engage with in the coming years. The 2028 release date is a clear signal of the ambitious scale of the production.