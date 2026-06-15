Stranger Things Creators’ New Movie Gets Release Date from Paramount

Stranger Things creators' upcoming, untitled movie receives major update from Paramount on its release date window.

has locked its release date. Paramount has confirmed the update for Matt and Ross Duffer’s mysterious new project following the culmination of their hitThe Duffer Brothers’ upcoming Paramount movie will be released in theaters on November 3, 2028, reports Variety.

So far, no further details have been shared on this film, including the plot, cast, and even its title. Interestingly, this movie is the first of the Duffer Brothers’ four-year exclusive deal with Paramount. Ross and Matt will write and direct the untitled film, which is being made under their production company, Upside Down Pictures. Positioned as Netflix’s next major sci-fi series following Stranger Things, the show premiered last month.

It’s already been renewed for three seasons. The cast features Alfred Molina as Sam, Geena Davis as Renee, Alfre Woodard as Judy, Denis O’Hare as Wally, and Clarke Peters as Art. Additional members include Bill Pullman as Jack, Carlos Miranda as Paz, Jena Malone as Claire, Seth Numrich as Blaine, and Alice Kremelberg as Anneliese. The Boroughs has received mostly positive responses from critics and fans so far for its first season.

Currently, it holds a stellar 97% Tomatometer score and a 79% Popcornmeter score on. But they want to take their time to develop it properly.

“We’re being very careful. We don’t want to rush it. We don’t want it to be anything but excellent. No one wants to make it just to make it,” said the duo on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“No one wants to just do it to continue Stranger Things. Like, it has to be awesome or forget it. That’s sort of everybody’s mentality about it. ”Mintu Kumar Tomar is an Entertainment and Gaming writer at Evolve Media, covering a variety of trending news.

He brings his passion and expertise on popular video games and movies to write captivating pieces for the readers. In his free time, you can find him playing his favorite games or watching a flick or TV series to stay updated with the world of Entertainment and Gaming. Disney’s live-action Moana has unveiled a new song by Lin-Manuel Miranda, performed by members of the cast.

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The filmmaker’s…Stranger Things is set to make its return next month, giving fans another reason to revisit the franchise. Although the…Paramount has enlisted two promising writers for new Transformers movies, with a crossover with G.I. Joe also getting an update. A Stranger Things star has openly come out in defense of the show’s divisive ending.

The comments come months after…A hit TV show has set the release date for its second season on Paramount+. The series, which premiered on…





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