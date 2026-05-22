Stranger Things creators attended Netflix's FYSEE Event, where supernatural events occurred.

The creators of the popular Netflix series 'Stranger Things' were present at their FYSEE event in Los Angeles, where a series of supernatural events took place. The series, which gained immense popularity, brought about significant changes for its actors, including Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour, who gained popularity and recognition following its success.

Stranger Things creators did attend Netflix’s Stranger Things Emmys FYSEE Event in LA, where a series of supernatural events took place. Notably, the show’s success led to a unique journey for its cast, with actors like Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour gaining popularity.

Brown has a legal claim against Harbour, claiming bullying and harassment, but not sexual misconduct. Brown believes Harbour made her feel safe, despite the alleged incidents, on the show. When the two are not on-screen, they have maintained a great relationship, discussing the show’s closure





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