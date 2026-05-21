Stranger Things and Netflix's Ambitious Sci-Fi Plans: The Duffers Beam Up New Projects

Netflix's Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Brothers, are stepping up to executive produce a sci-fi series that has just launched on the platform, as well as several other high-profile projects, including a 2026 release date for the sequel.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Netflix 's Stranger Things creators beam up a new hit sci-fi series.

While the main show might have ended, the Netflix sci-fi series survives through its animated spinoff, the recently released Stranger Things: Tales from '85, and other planned projects. Its creators, the Duffer Brothers, are also sticking around in a major role at the streamer, executive producing the 2026 hit Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, the aforementioned animated Stranger Things spinoff series, and a new sci-fi/supernatural show that has just debuted on Netflix to thunderous applause





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Netflix Sci-Fi Stranger Things Duffer Brothers Netflix Sci-Fi Amambitious Projects Sequel Release Date

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