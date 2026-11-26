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A family's pre-Thanksgiving gathering took a violent turn Wednesday night when a man was shot in the leg by a stranger outside a Northwest Side apartment complex.

SAN ANTONIO — A family's pre-Thanksgiving gathering took a violent turn Wednesday night when a man was shot in the leg by a stranger outside a Northwest Side apartment complex. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Helix Apartments off Wurzbach Road near Interstate 10. Police said the family was celebrating Thanksgiving a day early when several people stepped outside to get some fresh air.

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The victim, a man in his 20s, was standing outside when a man he did not know walked up to him, pushed him and began yelling at him in Spanish. A confrontation followed, and police said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the man in the leg before driving away in a pickup truck.