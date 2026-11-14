Strange Adventures in the 1960s: Superman and Supergirl's Weird Comics Era

Explore bizarre 1960s DC Comics storylines featuring Superman becoming The Flash, the origin of Comet the Super Horse, and awkward dating attempts between Supergirl and her cousin.

The iconic comic book series featuring Superman experienced a period of surreal storytelling during the 1960s that diverged sharply from standard superhero tropes. DC Comics published numerous issues where the Man of Steel engaged in quests that ranged from the mildly eccentric to the deeply bizarre. During this era, Daily Planet chief Perry White frequently assigned Superman to travel to various global locations to perform stunts for local newspaper editions. These assignments often served as the primary narrative driver, allowing the character to explore unusual scenarios while crime rates in the storylines remained suspiciously low.

The Origin of Comet the Super Horse

The publication featuring the first appearance of Comet the Super Horse introduced a character with a highly complex backstory involving ancient mythology and Kryptonian technology. This superpowered stallion was not originally from the planet Krypton but was instead a centaur from ancient Greece. A sorceress named Circe tricked the creature with a potion that transformed him into a horse, but she later blessed the animal with super strength and invulnerability as compensation. After Circe was eventually exiled to the stars, the horse remained on Earth until Supergirl's rocket from Krypton passed by, allowing him to escape and form a temporary alliance with Supergirl to fight a group of aliens.

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Supergirl's Romantic Interference Attempts

Several issues during this decade focused on Supergirl's efforts to matchmake her cousin with various partners across different time periods and species. She attempted to set up Superman with Helen of Troy from the past, Saturn Girl from the 30th century, and another alien living on Earth. These attempts consistently failed, leading to a particularly awkward scenario where the cousins considered dating each other before deciding that a relationship between first cousins would be strange. The narrative highlighted the awkwardness of their situation, with the characters ultimately deciding against a romantic union and thanking Rao for their mutual platonic bond.

Simulations and Alternate Reality Scenarios

The Justice League discovered a lost recording of Superman's father, Jor-El, which contained simulations of alternative planets where Kal-El could have been sent instead of Earth. One simulation suggested a planet where Superman would be the size of an Atom while retaining his powers. Another scenario involved a water-based world that would have granted him Aquaman's abilities. The simulations also depicted a planet with a clear red sun, where Kal-El would become Green Arrow, and another with an eclipsed red sun, where he would transform into Batman. These alternate realities provided a glimpse into the divergent paths his life could have taken.

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Kryptonian Speed and The Flash Transformation

The most unusual simulation involved the planet Gangor, where Kal-El would have developed super speed. However, without proper training, the simulation revealed that he could literally run right off the planet. Despite this potential outcome, Jor-El ultimately settled on sending his son to Earth. This theme of speed and alternate identities culminated in a storyline where Superman literally entered The Flash's lightning-themed shoes, effectively becoming The Flash. This transformation highlighted the ongoing comparison between the two speedsters and added a layer of surrealism to the Justice League's adventures during this specific period of comic book history.

Collector Value and Historical Context

The collection of these strange adventures offers a unique glimpse into the creative risks taken by DC Comics writers and artists in the 1960s. While these stories might seem questionable by modern standards, they capture a specific moment in comic book history where boundaries were pushed far beyond conventional superhero narratives. The bizarre events, including the transformation of Superman into other heroes and the introduction of mythological hybrids, have become valuable collectibles. These issues provide a fascinating counterpoint to the more serious tones that would later define the superhero genre, showcasing the whimsical and experimental nature of mid-century comics.