Stranded in Tijuana: A Family's Hope Deferred by Trump's Border Policies

Margelis Rodríguez and her two children waited months for a CBP One appointment, only to have it canceled by the Trump administration. They are now trapped in Tijuana, facing uncertain futures and the anxieties of a life in limbo.

Margelis Rodríguez and her two children took selfies on their flight to Tijuana, showing off the T-shirts she had specially made to mark what she hoped would be a life-changing moment for their family. On the back of the shirts were their names and the flags of the six countries they had passed through in 2024. On the front, between the flags of their native Venezuela and the United States, was written in Spanish: “¡¡Si se pudo gracias a Dios el tiempo valió la pena lo logré!!”.

The celebratory words now sting — highlighting how close they came to achieving it without succeeding and how precarious their life is now, with a future more uncertain than ever, said Rodríguez near the store where her family lives in a shelter in Tijuana, a block from the imposing wall that marks the US border. The family is among the tens of thousands of people who had appointments with US immigration authorities until February, many of whom have been stranded in Mexican border cities after President Donald Trump took office. As part of a broad immigration crackdown, his government quickly canceled all scheduled appointments through a US government application. During the Biden administration, the CBP One app facilitated the entry of nearly a million people since January 2023, and its supporters say it helped to bring order to the border and reduce illegal crossings. The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) estimates that around 280,000 people were trying to get appointments each day, many of them after traveling to Mexico, the only country where the application worked. Now they face the daunting question of what to do next. Some returned home. Others left the shelters promising to cross the border illegally. The Rodríguez family seems to reflect the prevailing mood: staying and seeing how Trump's policies evolve in the coming months. Rodríguez flew to Tijuana with her 12-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter on January 19, the day before Trump took office. She never worried that the change of government would affect her January 21 appointment. A Venezuelan friend in Chicago had a job for her at a factory, a place to live and a school for her children. She cried when the notification arrived in her email. “It was too much of a blow,” she said. But she still went to the port of entry with her children at five in the morning and waited seven hours, hoping they would call her. They never did. It's been over a year since they left their hometown of Tumeremo, in a region plagued by violence and gang disputes related to illegal gold mining in the remote and mineral-rich area near the borders of Guyana and Brazil. Rodríguez said that gangs were increasingly controlling life there, which included periodically closing her children's school and hiding in people's houses. She and her family left with her friend and her 16-year-old son, taking buses and walking for two and a half days through the dangerous Darién Gap. They spent nine months in Pachuca, outside Mexico City, where 38-year-old Rodríguez found work in a tortilla factory, a butcher shop and then as a caregiver while waiting for their CBP One appointment. Almost all the money she earned was spent on the trip to Tijuana. She doesn't have the $1,200 needed to return to Pachuca. She and her children spend their days in an uncomfortable state of boredom mixed with anxiety. They help clean the bathrooms, cook and sweep in the shelter. “There are no children here my age, so I don't play with anyone,” said her son, Mickel, who dreams of being a footballer and buying his mother a house. At night, the family stays in the covered patio of the shelter filled with about three dozen small shops under a large banner in English that says: “It's about humanity”. They share their shop with their Venezuelan friend and her son, whose feet stick out from the canvas. Rodríguez hasn't been able to sleep. “I have so many worries…”, she said. She will not put her children in danger trying to enter the United States illegally. Her mother says things in Venezuela are worse than ever. Relatives and friends in Denver and Chicago who entered the United States under a Biden administration program that granted them temporary residency in the country fear deportation. “I see no hope,” she said. “I see everyone being deported”. Although she is concerned about safety in Tijuana, she has applied for a Mexican visa so that she can work there. She plans to start looking for an apartment and enroll her children in school





