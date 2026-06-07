Stranded dolphin found this week on Gulf Shores beach

The post says euthanasia was performed to ease the dolphin’s suffering

) - The Alabama Marine Mammal Stranding Network posted on its Facebook page this week information and a picture about a stranded dolphin on the beach in Gulf Shores.

The Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Alabama Marine Mammal Stranding Network led the response to a live-stranded rough-toothed dolphin on the beach in Gulf Shores near Sea and Suds on Wednesday, June 3. Partners from Orange Beach Coastal Resources, Gulf Shores Police Department, Gulf State Park, and Gulf Shores Fire Rescue assisted in the response. The ALMMSN team transported the dolphin for assessment by a veterinarian and a team of experienced marine mammal experts.

With NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service approval, it was determined that euthanasia was the most humane course of action to ease the dolphin’s suffering.

“When a live dolphin strands on the beach, especially an offshore species such as the rough-toothed dolphin, the prognosis is always guarded,” ALMMSN Stranding Coordinator Mackenzie Russell said. “These animals strand for a reason, usually illness or injury, and are often in poor health condition. In these cases, humane euthanasia is the best and most compassionate outcome for the stranded animal.

” Rough-toothed dolphins live in deep oceanic tropical waters and travel in tight-knit groups of approximately 10 to 20 individuals. Mobile teen killed in single-vehicle crash on I-65Blount High School graduate dies in crash on way to UAB orientation





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