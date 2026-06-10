Strait of Hormuz: Oil Smuggling Keeps Markets Stable Despite Blockade

Despite the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, significant volumes of crude and petroleum products continue to transit the critical passageway, maintaining a steady supply and preventing a major market shock. Oil tankers are reportedly paying tolls to Iran's newly established authority for safe passage, while some ships opt to 'go dark' to avoid detection. The conflict in Iran has led to hundreds of ships being trapped in the Persian Gulf, with the depletion rate of oil shipments rising to 710,000 bpd. Experts predict that the Brent average could soar to $130 a barrel in July and August as the conflict continues to disrupt global oil supplies.

Despite the ongoing naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, significant volumes of crude and petroleum products continue to transit the critical passageway, keeping oil markets relatively stable.

According to JPMorgan's head of global commodities strategy, Natasha Kaneva, around 2.1 million barrels were smuggled through the strait in the final two weeks of May, maintaining a steady supply that has so far averted a major market shock. Jan Stuart, a global energy economist at Piper Sandler, estimates that more than 2 million barrels of oil are still flowing through the strait daily, with a substantial portion of this traffic consisting of oil tankers bound for Asia.

These vessels are reportedly paying tolls to Iran's newly established Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) for safe passage, with some ships opting to 'go dark' to avoid detection. Since March 1, nearly 900 tankers have passed through the strait, with at least 358 employing strategies to evade detection. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright confirmed that traffic through the strait is 'rising very meaningfully,' although the flow remains a fraction of pre-war levels.

The average daily loss of oil in the first month of the conflict peaked at around 500,000 barrels per day, but this depletion rate has since risen to 710,000 bpd. The unpredictability of oil shipments, exacerbated by the use of untrackable vessels, has contributed to volatility in fuel prices. Experts predict that the Brent average could soar to $130 a barrel in July and August as the conflict continues to disrupt global oil supplies





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