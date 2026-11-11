Stove God Cooks & Swizz Beatz on Their New Album: 'The Sound Is Gonna Be Different'

Stove God Cooks and Swizz Beatz reflect on the creation of their new album, discussing the challenges of sample clearance, the evolution of their music, and their mutual respect for each other's talents. Despite a lengthy production process, they express confidence in the final product's quality.

, which he dropped alongside Roc Marciano back in 2020. Since then, he’s been on an impressive feature run and has had to deal with a plethora of leaks that have only sent demand for a sophomore album to a fever pitch, especially after his scene-stealing chorus on the Hilary Duff Reflects On Her Massive Lucky Me Tour: 'I'm Really Proud of Myself, and That's Hard to Feel As An Adult', and a March 27 release date for the album we’re here to talk about — his parent label Babygrande has awith Warner Records in an effort to finally give fans what they’ve been waiting for in a new full-length album.

Part of the reason for the delay has been because Stove wasn’t really aware of how things worked on the sample-clearing side of the business — because he’s used to working alongside prolific rappers like Griselda Records founder Westside Gunn, who craft albums and drop them in a span of a week.

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“I didn’t understand a lot of s—t, you know? So, things that was pissing me off, it was really the way I was seeing s—t,” he explains to me over Zoom.

“My references wasn’t the way s—t really go. I’m seeing my people move this way. Why we taking so long to drop albums? I see West drop an album in three days.

I know he got samples in his s—t. I’m on the songs. So, it’s that kind of s—t. But once you rip the sheet off and Gunn starts telling me about the lawsuits and s—t that he deals with, I’m like, ‘Oh, no, this s—t is for real.

'”,” earlier this year in February and the duo recently released the project’s second single and music video in “Stovie’s Home ” this past Friday . And the Syracuse, N.Y. rapper is excited for his fans to finally hear what he’s been working on and put the rollercoaster that was this past year behind him.

“The s—t is a super blessing, man,” he says. “That’s the reality of this moment for me right now. All the other s—t, the old s—t, none of s—t matter to me right now. ” Check out my conversation with Stove God Cooks & Swizz Beatz below as we talk their creative process, their chemistry and what fans can expect once they finally get to hear what they’ve been cooking up.

You’ve ask Jay-Z for help in regards to your label situation, did he play a part in any of this? Whether that be with the Warner partnership or you and Swizz linking up. I always show Hov a lot of the artists that I’m working with, and I was working on — I thinkseason one — and I was just showing him all of these different vibes, and he was just like, “Yo, you and Stove gotta get together immediately.

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He’s one of my favorites out right now. He got it. And you can compliment his sound. He can compliment your sound, You need to get on top of that.

” And I take what he says serious — because Hov has got great insight, and I love to see him listening to artists like Stove. That’s what he’s playing in the crib, smoking a cigar, vibing — and I just thought that was super cool. Now we here and people are gonna get to see the results. I was already a fan, but Hov definitely put the stamp on making it happen.

I just like the way it organically happened. Because even beyond Hov saying that, Stove was really, very talented, and everything that I thought he was already, even more. So, that was just a blessing. I’m just happy to be a part of the project and just riding it out for him until all of the business got settled.

Most people would have just left, but once we connected, it was just like, “Yo, I’m already committed. ” So, whatever we need to do to make it happen, the world need to hear this talent, this energy, this sound. It’s just refreshing. I’m happy to be a part of it.

The first, initial vibe of us was stuff I had, but once we started getting into the conversations and the ideas, and me speaking to him and actually knowing him, everything was tailor made after that. Myself and Avenue Beatz, we just wanted to put together the best s—t for him that would complement his style. And the crazy part is, the album took a little bit long, but even the verses got better. You know what I’m saying?

The verses got better, the the beats got better. Everything got better with this little wait period that we had. We used the best out of it and kept elevating the project. Stove would be like, “Yo, wait till you hear the new verse.

” I’m like, “Damn. ” . ” So I said, “Yeah, give it to him. ” I just had a hook on there.

I didn’t have a verse yet. You mentioned elsewhere that you had played the French song for Gunn, and he told you it wasn’t the right time. So, when is the right time to drop something? Have you figured that out?

Well, he said that record wasn’t the right record for me. That’s why I ended up giving it back to French. He said, “After all this time, that can’t be your record. ” But when “Garden” came out, he said, “Now this is what your record’s supposed to sound like.

”It’s amazing, man. I listened to it this morning while I was jogging. I’m like, “This n—a’s amazing. ”dropping this.

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I’m on that. That’s a dope moment. But right now, Stovie’s home. I gotta accept that this my moment, and really cement my footprint right now.

Etch my name in the wall of the pyramid for real. We did a lot already, but this is the moment of of cementing everything. Nah, I’m good. S—t happens, but I done seen worse s—t.

We’re making amazing music, I got a lot of money. I can’t complain for real. I get upset because my fans deserve the music, but I rather them get it this way, rolled out on a red carpet with a real runway. The partnership is dope.

They done dropped the bag. We good. I don’t have no reason to be mad. Stove God Cooks:Jay’s been known to be secretive, so the talk online was about you maybe ruining an opportunity for letting the cat out of the bag.

Even if he didn’t have that chatter around him about doing an album or whatever, I still would’ve said that I sent him a hook. It had nothing to do with me confirming there was an album. I don’t think there’s an album, but I still sent the hook. And like I said on there, “No matter what you use it for, just use it, big homie.

”He’s very unpredictable. But I speak to him a lot and I just haven’t felt that motion. Okay, and we got one confirmed feature with Westside Gunn being on “Welcome to My Garden. ” We”ll have to wait and see for the rest of theYeah, West is on there.

The album is amazing, bro. I’m not gonna hold you. Not just because it’s me listening to it. Sometimes I gotta step out of myself and listen to it.

The album is amazing for real. From the production to me being able to say what I wanted to say and really being able to get off my feelings. And it still has that dusty, raw feeling, I’m still talking the way I talk. It’s not that I don’t believe you, I’m just trying to get more details about the album, since its not dropping just yet.

I’ma keep it real, man. It’s a blessing, even to partner with Warner. We were doing the album either way, but we were able to do that partnership and we got a lot of money out of that s—t. The album is amazing, and to have this opportunity to work with the Big Homie and him really putting the jumper cables on my s—t and take it to where I always felt it should be.

Right now, it’s just getting the fans what they want, and I’m standing on this album. This s—t is amazing. The Most High got a funny way of leading me where I gotta get to. It don’t make sense, not even to me, until we get there, and then it’s like, “Oh, this was worth the wait.

” Because what else can you do? Just let it play out. All the talking stops at some point. All the faking stops at some point.

All the hating stops at some point. All these broke n—as, they power get shut off at some point, so they can’t charge them bum ass phones no more and comment. All this s—t stop at some point, and then everything just got to play out the way it’s supposed to. And that’s where I’m at.