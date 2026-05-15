Stotesbury Cup Regatta in Philadelphia Proves to be a Memorable Summer Kickoff for the Schuylkill Navy and Scholastic Rowing Association

In celebration of this unique season of world-class competition and sport, the Stotesbury Cup Regatta is an event not to be missed, bringing together athletes, vendors, and spectators from home and around the world. Held just less than two miles from the FIFA Fan Fest venue, it continues to grow in size and scale, making it one of the largest rowing events in the country and a valuable display of Philadelphia's resilience and spirit.

St. Joseph's Prep boys and Mount St. Joseph Academy girls' varsity eight in the running to win at Stotesbury Cup Regatta after time trials on Friday.

Gateway to the action on Kelly Drive. Run entirely each year by unpaid volunteers, bringing thousands of people from all over to Philadelphia. St. Joseph's Prep, currently in the middle of a coaching change, won the senior eight race on the boys side in 2024 and Mount St. Joseph Academy on the girls side.

The Schuylkill Navy, together with our partners from the head of the Schuylkill Regatta and the Philadelphia Scholastic Rowing Association continues to run regattas of much greater size and scale year after year. Local high school crews, as well as teams from Canada and the Midwest also participate





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Rowing Events Schuylkill Navy Coaches Volunteers Swelling Waters FIFA Fan Fest Resilience Spirit

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