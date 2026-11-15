StoryFirst Pursued Russell Brand Despite Warnings From Katy Brand

Emails reveal TV producers ignored Katy Brand's warnings about Russell Brand's behavior while attempting to cast him in a comedy series.

Documents obtained by The Mail on Sunday reveal that a television production company chaired by Lord Grade attempted to recruit Russell Brand for a comedy project, even after receiving explicit warnings from comedian and screenwriter Katy Brand regarding his conduct. The correspondence highlights a significant disconnect between producer efforts to secure the actor and industry concerns about his professional environment.

Timeline of Casting Efforts and Warnings

Comedian-turned-screenwriter Katy Brand alerted a producer at StoryFirst to problematic rumors and allegations surrounding Russell Brand in November 2021. This communication occurred after Lord Grade's firm had already launched an initial attempt to persuade him to star in a comedy adaptation of a book about a group of pensioners titled The Grey Team. Brand stated she made these comments to demonstrate the difficulties involved in raising complaints about industry figures in the past.

Also read Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau Make First Public Outing After Russell Brand’s Sentencing

Lord Grade, who served as non-executive chairman of StoryFirst and held top positions at the BBC and Ofcom, was central to these recruitment efforts. On October 27, 2021, he emailed Angharad Wood, Brand's agent, suggesting the show might appeal to Russell Brand's acting ambitions. The two men subsequently had lunch on November 8, 2021. Prior to this meeting, Lord Grade wrote to a colleague expressing his determination to push hard for the actor's participation.

Producer Response to Behavioral Concerns

Despite the initial outreach, Katy Brand raised specific concerns about casting Russell Brand during a phone call with a StoryFirst producer later that month. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Brand explained that a character named Dr. M was intended for the actor. She informed the producer that there were numerous problematic rumors and allegations and explicitly stated she did not want him cast in the role.

Advertisement

The producer reportedly responded by indicating that StoryFirst wanted Russell Brand very badly. In an email excerpt posted by Brand, the producer mentioned that Michael Grade, identified as Lord Michael Grade, was taking the charm offensive on Russell pretty seriously. The producer suggested giving the actor something fun to play with in the script to maintain his interest.

Brand continued her online post by noting that Lord Grade became chairman of Ofcom the following year. She expressed hope that Lord Grade had since changed his mind about working with Russell Brand given the subsequent legal outcomes. Lord Grade's office later stated that the producer's recollection was that Brand's concerns were general and that Brand was viewed as a bit of a nightmare, though there is no suggestion Lord Grade was personally told about the warnings.

Legal Convictions and Ongoing Investigations

These casting efforts took place against a backdrop of severe allegations that have since resulted in criminal convictions. The former presenter and actor was convicted this month of rape and sexual assault and was jailed for ten years and six months. He was sentenced to ten-and-a-half years in prison for rape and three counts of sexual assault, a ruling delivered on Monday.

In addition to the prison sentence, Russell Brand is currently being investigated by police following accusations from at least eight other women who allege sexual abuse and predatory behavior. Top TV executives, including bosses at the BBC and Channel 4, are now facing mounting questions regarding what they knew about his behavior towards women during the period when he was catapulted to fame.

Advertisement

Subsequent Industry Due Diligence Attempts

A second attempt to address these concerns occurred on January 22, 2022. On this date, Katy Brand's agent sent a formal warning to the same StoryFirst producer. The email noted that Katy had doubts about Russell Brand and requested that the production team perform due diligence checks regarding his past behavior on set. The agent also suggested checking with the agent of the actor mooted to play opposite him to ensure the chemistry would work.

The producer replied to the email confirming they had spoken to Katy about her concerns regarding his past behavior. They stated that if the actor expressed interest, they would ensure the situation was handled carefully. Ultimately, Russell Brand did not commit to the project, having previously cancelled a drink with Lord Grade twice, which ended the recruitment attempt.