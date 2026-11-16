Story Factory Becomes First Dual Certified Production Hub in Philadelphia

Ashlee Hollis Story Factory achieves dual qualification for production and post-production tax credits, boosting Philadelphia's film industry economic impact.

Ashlee Hollis founded the Story Factory in Fishtown, Philadelphia, leasing a large warehouse in 2022 to create a specialized content creation studio. The facility initially focused on supporting nonprofits and small businesses with high-quality video, podcast, and photography services. Clients such as the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Philadelphia Ballet, Live Nation, and the Eagles utilized the space for their media needs.

Dual Certification for Film Production Credits

The Pennsylvania Film Office officially designated the Story Factory as a qualified production facility in March, a status that allows studios to access state tax incentives. This designation means any independent or major motion picture studio using the facility for a project can be eligible for a tax credit covering up to 30% of the total production cost. This financial incentive saves productions hundreds of thousands of dollars, making Philadelphia a more attractive location for major film and television projects.

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Post-Production Facility Approval Benefits

In early November, the state film office granted the Story Factory approval as a qualified post-production facility as well. This second designation allows studios to receive reimbursement for up to 30% of costs associated with sound recording, visual effects editing, and soundtrack mixing. The Story Factory is currently the only qualified production facility in Philadelphia and the sole production house in the city approved for both production and post-production services.

Nicole Shiner Highlights Economic Impact

Nicole Shiner, co-executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Film Office, describes the Story Factory as a massive win for the city's creative economy. During the fiscal year ending June 2026, Philadelphia hosted 272 film and TV productions, generating $106.8 million in direct local spend and an economic impact of $223.3 million. Shiner notes that qualified projects, though only 10% of the total, drove 90% of the direct spend, accounting for $93.3 million spent in the region.

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Gino Pesi Expands Pennsylvania Film Studios

Pennsylvania Film Commissioner Gino Pesi indicated that the state aims to expand its network of qualified facilities to support growing demand. The state currently has 12 qualified production facilities, including QVC Studio Park in West Chester, which received its status in 2013. Pesi confirmed that two additional qualified production facilities are scheduled to open by the end of 2026, bringing the state total to 14.

Story Factory Meets Strict Technical Standards

To achieve qualified production facility status, a studio must meet rigorous state requirements including specific structural and technical capabilities. The Sound Stage Factory features a soundstage with an unobstructed floor space, a sliding roll-up access door at least 14 feet tall, and an HVAC system with 50 tons of cooling capacity. The facility also maintains 24-hour security with badge access to ensure the safety and privacy of ongoing productions.