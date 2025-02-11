Stormy Weather Expected This Week

A cold front moving through the region will bring a chance of rain and strong thunderstorms Wednesday. The STORMtracker Alert is in effect through Thursday morning.

Scattered showers and warm temperatures are expected for Tuesday. While the rain will not be heavy, it will be intermittent throughout the day. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s. A cold front is moving in on Wednesday, bringing a high probability of rain. Some isolated, stronger thunderstorms are possible by late afternoon and evening. We have issued a STORMtracker Alert for Wednesday through early Thursday morning as a line of storms moves across the region.

The primary threat will be damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. The overall risk is low, but there is a slightly higher risk in the northern parts of our area. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s on Wednesday. Valentine's Day on Friday will be calm with temperatures in the upper 60s. More stormy weather is anticipated for the upcoming weekend. Stay tuned in the coming days as more details become available.





