Stormy Start to the Week, Followed by Chilly Days

A FOX 26 Storm Alert Day is in effect today with scattered storms and potential for street flooding. Temperatures will dip after the cold front passes, bringing cooler days for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

Get ready for a stormy start to the week as a FOX 26 Storm Alert Day is in effect today. Expect a foggy and drizzly Tuesday morning, transitioning into scattered storms by late morning and continuing through the afternoon. While widespread severe storms or flooding are unlikely, isolated areas, particularly those north of I-10, could experience 3-4 inches of rain, increasing the risk of street flooding between midday today and early Wednesday.

Common rainfall totals are anticipated to be 1-2 inches, with some localized areas receiving 3-4 inches.A cold front is set to sweep through Wednesday afternoon, clearing away the rain and fog and ushering in a period of cooler temperatures. Although it won't be freezing, expect lows in the 40s for Thursday and Valentine's Day on Friday, accompanied by chilly winds. High temperatures may remain in the 50s on Thursday and reach the 60s on Friday. Isolated showers are also possible during this time.Looking ahead to the weekend, a line of storms could signal the start of the holiday weekend with a chance of heavy downpours on Saturday. This system is expected to move through relatively quickly, followed by a return of chilly air. Sunday morning could see lows dipping into the upper 30s and low 40s, with a slight chance of a light freeze possible on Monday (Presidents Day) morning





