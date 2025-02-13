Stormy Conditions and Snow Expected in Southcentral Alaska

A low-pressure system is moving into the Gulf of Alaska, bringing stormy conditions and significant snowfall to parts of southcentral Alaska, including Anchorage.

ANCHORAGE , Alaska - Wednesday morning brought patchy, dense fog to Anchorage and parts of the southcentral region. The city has also experienced below-normal temperatures for the past 15 days. Anchorage is currently in a snow drought with no significant snowfall for February so far, only a trace amount recorded. \A low-pressure system is expected to bring stormy conditions as it moves into the Gulf of Alaska by Thursday afternoon.

Snowfall is anticipated for Yakutat and along the north Gulf coast. A winter storm warning is in effect from Thursday to Friday, predicting a significant amount of snow, prompting residents to prepare for shoveling and plowing. Accumulations of 8-12 inches of snow are expected, accompanied by wind gusts reaching up to 40 mph. The Arctic coast is under widespread blizzard warnings with wind chills dropping to as low as 50 degrees below zero. Multiple warnings and advisories are in place from the Dalton Highway to coastal communities. \The warmest spot in Alaska on Wednesday was Unalaska, with a temperature of 44 degrees. In contrast, the coldest spot was Fort Yukon, experiencing a frigid 27 degrees below zero





