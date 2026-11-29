Stormy weather is forecast for one of the busiest periods of the year for travel, with the TSA saying it will screen three million people at U.S. airports on Sunday alone.

United Airlines jetliner is serviced for departure from the A Concourse of Denver International Airport in Denver, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. Travel will be a headache for some returning home from the Thanksgiving holiday as severe weather will impact parts of the U.S. Sunday into Monday.

Rain is expected to stretch across the Eastern portion of the U.S. from Florida up to parts of Maine, while parts of the South, including Alabama and Tennessee, could see thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center. On the West Coast, storms will bring"periods of widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty to high winds, coastal flooding, and high surf into next week," the NWS said on Sunday.

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"In addition, windy conditions will engulf much of the southern U.S. especially where the colder air right behind the low pressure center. In fact, hurricane-force wind gusts have been reported across south-central High Plains early this morning," the NWS NWS Meteorologist Brian Hurley told NPR Sunday their concern about a powerful storm system that is expected to impact the Southwest, including Southern California Tuesday into Wednesday.