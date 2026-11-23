Severe weather systems threaten Thanksgiving travel for 81.5 million Americans. King tides and coastal storms impact Pacific and Atlantic routes, causing delays and flooding risks.

Severe weather systems currently battering both the Pacific and Atlantic coasts are poised to significantly disrupt Thanksgiving travel plans for millions of Americans this week. Multiple regions face a convergence of heavy rain, strong winds, and potential flooding as the holiday peak arrives.

Pacific Coast Flood Barriers Rise

Crews in the San Francisco Bay Area are actively setting up flood barriers as the West Coast prepares for exceptionally high tides known as king tides. These tides could reach more than 8 feet and cause significant coastal flooding along the shoreline.

Also read Holiday travel: Dual storms threaten Thanksgiving plans from coast to coast

Jesus Beltran, Mill Valley public works superintendent, emphasized the urgency of the situation. He stated that the water comes really quick and fast, so he wants to make sure that they are prepared here. The storm is triggering travel warnings across the Bay Area over the next few days.

Atlantic Storm Threatens Holiday Routes

The East Coast braces for the same stormy weather that flooded Florida's Atlantic coast over the past week. In the Northeast, a coastal storm could bring downpours and strong winds directly on Thanksgiving Day. This convergence of systems creates a challenging environment for holiday travelers.

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Forecasters provided specific guidance for those attempting to beat the worst of the conditions. People traveling from Washington, D.C., to Boston might be able to beat the weather if they travel Tuesday or early Wednesday. Later departures face a higher risk of encountering the storm.

Record Numbers Face Disruption Risks

Thanksgiving remains the most popular travel holiday in the United States, drawing massive crowds to roads and airports. Aixa Diaz, an AAA spokesperson, noted the scale of the expected movement this year. AAA estimates 81.5 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more between Tuesday and the Monday after Thanksgiving.

The vast majority of these travelers are taking to the roads. Nearly 73 million people are expected to drive, making highway conditions critical. Another nearly 6 million will fly, adding pressure to aviation networks already strained by weather.

Aviation Delays Outpace Tech Issues

Just prepare for busier airports, advised Katy Nastro, Flighty aviation and travel correspondent. She said travelers should keep a close eye on the weather forecast as they plan their journeys. Nastro highlighted the primary cause of potential schedule changes.

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We are far, far more likely to experience an air travel disruption due to weather this week versus some tech-induced outage. Some Delta Air Lines passengers were already dealing with delays Sunday. Delta clarified that the problem was not related to FAA outages that triggered a nationwide ground stop last week.