Stormlight War for Roshar Board Game Raises Millions

The Stormlight War for Roshar board game campaign raised over $3 million. Brandon Sanderson fans have new entertainment before the next novel arrives in 2031.

Fans of the epic fantasy universe created by Brandon Sanderson have found a substantial new source of entertainment that does not require waiting for the next novel. The Stormlight War for Roshar board game, developed by Brotherwise Games in partnership with Dragonsteel, has concluded a highly successful crowdfunding campaign. This project offers immediate engagement with the world of Roshar for enthusiasts who are currently awaiting the release of the sixth book in The Stormlight Archive series.

Stormlight War for Roshar Campaign Results

The crowdfunding initiative for the Stormlight War for Roshar board game achieved financial success that far exceeded its initial objectives. Launched on October 13, the campaign set a modest starting funding goal of just $100,000. This target was demolished almost immediately by enthusiastic backers, with the total amount raised soaring well over $3 million by the time the campaign concluded on November 5.

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The overwhelming financial support from thousands of backers allowed the developer to significantly expand the scope of rewards for those who participated. Brotherwise Games originally planned to include just 15 stretch goals in the final product. However, the surge in funding caused that number to more than double, ultimately reaching a total of 29 distinct stretch goals.

Game Design and Expansion Details

Among the most significant additions unlocked by the campaign's success is a highly requested solo mode. This feature allows individuals to play the game without requiring other participants, thereby expanding the potential audience for the title. Designer John D. Clair is currently working to incorporate this solo mode into the base game structure to ensure a comprehensive experience for all players.

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Visual upgrades were also prioritized through the funding expansion. Brotherwise confirmed that all 12 Leader miniatures in the game will receive entirely new sculpt designs to improve aesthetic quality. Additionally, backers have the option to purchase a $40 Stormlight Heroes and Villains miniature set for further customization of their tabletop experience.

On November 5, the final day of the campaign, a special stretch goal was announced to encourage last-minute pledges. This goal offered backers the opportunity to unlock a second set of holofoil Leader cards. Those who selected the highest pledge tiers, such as the $295 Fifth Ideal tier, secured deluxe game upgrades and several Cosmere miniature collections. The $375 Herald tier provided even more value, including three additional Cosmere tabletop releases.

Gameplay Mechanics and Release Schedule

Stormlight War for Roshar is designed as an asymmetrical strategy experience that allows players to command opposing factions representing Honor and Odium. The game features iconic characters from the novels, including Kaladin, Dalinar, Raboniel, and Taravangian. Players engage in army management, diplomacy, card-based combat, and strategic maneuvering as they battle for control of the continent of Roshar.

The core gameplay supports two to four players, but the newly announced solo mode expands these options. Participants can build alliances, recruit powerful forces, unlock Surgebinding abilities, and compete for strategically important Oathgates throughout the game board. The inclusion of the solo mode addresses the desire for accessible gameplay among dedicated fans of the franchise.

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Future Content and Novel Timeline

While the board game provides immediate satisfaction, the wait for the next novel in The Stormlight Archive series remains long. Brandon Sanderson officially concluded the first five-book arc with the release of Wind and Truth in December 2024. This closed the first major story arc and set the stage for the highly anticipated Back Five of the series.

Book 6 is not expected to arrive until at least 2031. Sanderson recently confirmed plans to begin writing the sixth installment in January 2028. The author intends to spend much of 2027 outlining the remaining five installments, which offers reassurance that the larger story is moving forward despite the delay.

In the meantime, the Stormlight War for Roshar board game provides a robust alternative for fans. The game is currently targeting November 2027 for Kickstarter fulfillment, with a wider retail release also planned for the 2027 holiday season. This timeline suggests that enthusiasts will have ample entertainment opportunities long before the next major literary release arrives.

Furthermore, the franchise is preparing for broader media expansion. The Stormlight Archive is slated for an official Apple TV adaptation in the coming years. This combination of high-quality tabletop gaming and upcoming screen adaptations ensures that the enthusiasm for Sanderson's universe remains strong and active across multiple platforms.