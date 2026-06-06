Storm vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The Seattle Storm and Minnesota Lynx are heading in opposite directions right now. Seattle has lost four in a row and seven of its last nine to fall to 3-8 on t

The Seattle Storm and Minnesota Lynx are heading in opposite directions right now. Seattle has lost four in a row and seven of its last nine to fall to 3-8 on the season.

Meanwhile, Minnesota is sitting pretty at 8-2 thanks to a six-game win streak. The teams split their four meetings last season, with each side winning once at home and once on the road. Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup. Olivia Miles is coming into her own in her rookie season.

She started the season hot with 32 PRA in her debut, but then dipped UNDER 26.5 in her next four games. Since then, the second overall pick has gone OVER 27.5 PRA in five straight games, and cleared 27.5 points alone with a career-high 28 points last time out. The guard is averaging 17.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game in the early going. She should show off her stuff on Saturday afternoon against a struggling Seattle squad.

As mentioned in the introduction, these teams couldn’t be more opposite right now. The Storm are really struggling, with three of their last four losses coming by at least 14 points. The Lynx won five in a row by double digits before a three-point victory last time out. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.





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