Shakira Austin had 18 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, Michaela Onyenwere made her season debut and finished with 14 points, and the Washington Mystics bea

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 27: Stefanie Dolson #31 of the Seattle Storm and Michaela Onyenwere #12 of the Washington Mystics battle for a loose ball during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena on May 27, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Shakira Austin had 18 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists, and Michaela Onyenwere made her season debut and finished with 14 points, and the Washington Mystics beat the Seattle Storm 78-64 on Wednesday night. Kiki Iriafen added 13 points and nine rebounds for Washington.

Alicia Flórez Getino, signed May 7 to a developmental contract, made her WNBA debut and finished with nine points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals with one turnover in 23 minutes. Onyenwere, who missed the first seven games due to left knee injury management, hit two 3s and scored eight points in a 12-2 opening run, and the Mystics never trailed.

Lexie Brown hit a 3-pointer with 7:48 left in the first half that trimmed the Storm's deficit to seven points, but they went scoreless until Zia Cooke made a driving layup with 1:08 remaining before Washington took a 48-29 lead into halftime. Jade Melbourne made a back-to-back layup to spark an 8-0 run to open the third quarter that made it an 11-point game, but Sonia Citron scored seven points in a 13-4 spurt that pushed the lead to 20 points with 4:03 left in the period.

Melbourne led the Storm with 15 points. Mackenzie Holmes added eight points and a career-high 10 rebounds. Dominique Malonga missed her fifth consecutive game for the Storm. Multiple people were heart and killed after a "major chemical explosion" at a plant in Longview, according to the city's fire department.

The Longview Fire DeparA fatal collision involving a semi-truck and another car shut down both directions of State Route 18 for hours before reopening on Wednesday, according to transJon Grant, a senior adviser on homelessness to Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, has resigned, the mayor’s office confirmed. The trial in a closely watched legal fight over Seattle’s Denny Blaine Park began Wednesday.

Recovery efforts began Wednesday at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging plant in Longview after an industrial tank rupture and chemical release on Tuesday.





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Seattle Storm lose 78-64 to Mystics as Shakira Austin has 18 points, 13 reboundsShakira Austin had 18 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, Michaela Onyenwere made her season debut and finished with 14 points, and the Washington Mystics beat the Seattle Storm 78-64 on Wednesday night.

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