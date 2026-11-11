Storm‑Ravaged Arrival: Frostrup and Skipper Land in Australia for I'm A Celebrity

The 63‑year‑old journalist Mariella Frostrup and comedian Jack Skipper arrive in Brisbane ahead of the I'm A Celebrity launch, while a severe thunderstorm threatens the filming site in Dungay, NSW. The cast, including Wayne Rooney and others, faces unpredictable weather and jungle challenges as the show begins.

Mariella Frostrup and Jack Skipper arrived in Australia on Wednesday, becoming the eighth and ninth celebrities to join the cast of this year's I'm A Celebrity.

The 63‑year‑old journalist and the 38‑year‑old comedian were photographed stepping off the plane at Brisbane airport, just days before the show's official launch on November 16. While the pair were greeted with the usual fanfare, the weather forecast for the filming location in Dungay, New South Wales, painted a very different picture. Meteorologists warned of a severe thunderstorm, with predictions of 5 to 15 millimetres of rain, strong winds, and the potential for hailstones the size of a hen's egg.

Also read Ricky Wilson Arrives in Brisbane Ahead of 'I'm A Celebrity' Appearance

Stormy Arrival for Jungle Celebrities

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning, citing damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and the risk of flash flooding in parts of New South Wales. The storm's impact could extend beyond the rain, as the wet conditions may attract blood‑sucking leeches and cause the camp's creeks to flood, adding an extra layer of challenge for the contestants. Despite the ominous weather, the arrival of the new contestants was met with enthusiasm.

Mariella Frostrup, who has long been a fan of the show, expressed excitement about the opportunity to experience a "digital detox" and a break from her busy media career. In an interview with the Daily Mail at Brisbane airport, she said, "I've watched I'm A Celebrity with my kids lots of times. I've never thought about putting myself in that situation. Like I say I'm here for a luxury spa break.

Advertisement

That's what my family tell me! Some of my family are jealous of this trip and some are relieved they are not doing it.

Frostrup Embraces Jungle Adventure

" She also revealed that she has been eager to visit Australia for years, hoping to explore Sydney and meet a girlfriend who works there. However, she admitted to some apprehension about sleeping in the jungle camp, noting that the idea of a "digital detox" might be more challenging than she anticipated. Jack Skipper, on the other hand, approached his arrival with a more playful tone.

When asked about his participation, he was coy, joking that he was "gonna be on a TV show" and referencing the popular Australian drama Home and Away. He also mentioned that he would be living without his phone in the camp, expressing a desire to embrace the experience fully. The comedian's light‑hearted comments were a contrast to the serious weather conditions that would soon envelop the filming site. The rest of the lineup has also begun to arrive.

Wayne Rooney, Chloe Burrows, Joanna Page, Ricky Wilson, Ade Adepitan, and Claire Sweeney have all landed in Australia, while Leomie Anderson and Leigh Francis are still en route. The cast is set to face a range of challenges, from the unpredictable weather to the physical demands of the jungle environment. Fans can expect a mix of drama, camaraderie, and the occasional comedic moment as the celebrities navigate the trials of I'm A Celebrity.

Advertisement

The show's producers have prepared for the severe weather, ensuring that safety protocols are in place. The storm's arrival just five days before the launch episode adds an extra layer of excitement and uncertainty. Viewers will be watching closely to see how the contestants adapt to the harsh conditions, and whether the storm will affect the filming schedule.

With a diverse group of personalities and a challenging environment, this season promises to deliver memorable moments for both the contestants and the audience. In summary, Mariella Frostrup and Jack Skipper's arrival in Australia marks the beginning of a new chapter for I'm A Celebrity. While the weather presents a formidable challenge, the contestants' enthusiasm and the show's production team's preparedness set the stage for an engaging and unpredictable season.

Fans can look forward to seeing how the celebrities handle the storm, the jungle, and the social dynamics that will unfold over the coming weeks.