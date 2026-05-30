Storm outage spills 550,000 gallons of wastewater into Guadalupe River

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - An estimated 550,000 gallons of wastewater flowed into the Guadalupe River early Wednesday after a storm-related power outage disrupted o

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - An estimated 550,000 gallons of wastewater flowed into the Guadalupe River early Wednesday after a storm-related power outage disrupted operations at a New Braunfels Utilities facility The discharge occurred at the Rio Bar Screen Facility, located at 470 Rio Lane, after a temporary power outage began around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Power was restored by approximately 4 a.m., ending the discharge. New Braunfels Utilities said the outage caused an unauthorized sanitary sewer overflow into the Guadalupe River north of Lake Dunlap. Utility crews responded after becoming aware of the incident and began efforts to contain the release, reduce environmental impacts, and initiate cleanup operations. Officials said crews are disinfecting affected areas and collecting water samples both upstream and downstream of the spill site to assess water quality and verify mitigation efforts.

"We recognize how important our river system is to our community, local businesses and tourism," the utility said in a statement. According to NBU, initial observations suggest the wastewater was significantly diluted by stormwater runoff and river flow conditions. But officials advised residents and visitors to follow local guidelines regarding recreational use of the river. A heartbroken mother is trying to piece together the last day of her daughter’s life.

Briscoe Museum to showcase iconic Selena images in new exhibition SAN ANTONIO -Selena Quintanilla-Pérez takes center stage at the Briscoe Western Art Museum, where a new exhibition honors her lasting impact on music and culture. “Selena Forever / Siempre Selena” opens June 4 in the musSAN ANTONIO - A 17-year-old girl is accused of using social media to lure two men to the same Bexar County apartment complex early May 25, 2026, where investigaSAN ANTONIO - A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after San Antonio police say he fell from a vehicle while celebrating the Spurs’ victory late Wednesday





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