Storm King Comics Releases Dark Fantasy Reimagining of Little Red Riding Hood with Red Rising: Rise of the Alpha Huntress

Storm King Comics, the horror and dark fantasy imprint from John Carpenter and Sandy King, marks its 50th release with Red Rising: Rise of the Alpha Huntress, a comic adaptation of Neo Edmund's novel. This dark fantasy tale reimagines Little Red Riding Hood as Alpha Werewolf Red, who journeys through the dangerous Wayward Woods to discover her heritage and confront monstrous threats. With art by Jan Duursema, the story blends coming-of-age drama with epic creature action, subverting fairy tale tropes along the way.

Storm King Comics , the horror and dark fantasy imprint founded by filmmaker John Carpenter and his partner Sandy King, has released its 50th comic, a fresh and intense reimagining of the Little Red Riding Hood fable.

Titled Red Rising: Rise of the Alpha Huntress, the comic is an adaptation of Neo Edmund's novel cycle A Tale of Red Riding, Rise of the Alpha Huntress, with art by veteran creator Jan Duursema. The story transforms the classic fairy tale into a dark fantasy epic centered on identity, heritage, and self-discovery. The protagonist, known as Red, has grown up in series of orphanages with no memory of her family or her true nature.

Her life takes a dramatic turn when a mysterious stranger arrives with a message from her long-lost grandmother, summoning her to the dangerous Wayward Woods. Compelled by the promise of answers about her past, Red embarks on a journey by motorcycle into a mystical forest teeming with supernatural threats.

Along the way she encounters a cast of enigmatic characters, including the morally ambiguous Wolf Boy, and gradually uncovers her own lineage: she is an Alpha Werewolf, the most powerful of her kind. The narrative subverts many traditional fairy tale tropes. The grandmother is not a frail victim but a formidable, benevolent witch. Red herself is no passive prey; her difficult upbringing has forged her into a capable fighter, ready to confront goblins, ice seethers, and other monsters.

Her physical transformation into a werewolf-marked by claws and fangs-mirrors her psychological journey into adulthood and the acceptance of her destiny. The creative team of writer Neo Edmund and artist Jan Duursema fully realize the world of Wayward Woods, blending coming-of-age drama with epic fantasy action. Storm King Comics has built a reputation for high-quality horror and dark fantasy titles, and this anniversary release continues that streak.

John Carpenter's influence is evident in the project's tone, which balances visceral creature action with deeper thematic resonance about finding one's place in the world. Red Rising: Rise of the Alpha Huntress stands as an original and compelling addition to the werewolf genre, offering a familiar story made startlingly new. It appeals to fans of fairy tale reinterpretations, dark fantasy comics, and creature features alike, proving that even the oldest tales can be reinvented with power and relevance





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Storm King Comics Red Rising: Rise Of The Alpha Huntress Neo Edmund Jan Duursema Little Red Riding Hood Reimagining Dark Fantasy Comic Werewolf Fiction John Carpenter Fairy Tale Adaptation Wayward Woods Alpha Werewolf Horror Comics

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