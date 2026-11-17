A powerful winter storm is expected to dump up to 4 feet of snow in parts of the Sierra Nevada this week, with the National Weather Service warning that mountain travel could become nearly impossible Wednesday and Thursday.

A powerful winter storm is expected to dump up to 4 feet of snow in parts of the Sierra Nevada this week. A powerful winter storm is expected to dump up to 4 feet of snow in parts of the Sierra Nevada this week, with the National Weather Service warning that mountain travel could become nearly impossible Wednesday and Thursday.

Palisades Tahoe announced Monday that they're opening early on November 21, as opposed to the original plan of November 25. For Bay Area residents planning a trip to Lake Tahoe, Tuesday during daylight hours appears to offer the best travel window before conditions deteriorate Tuesday night. A winter storm warning is in effect for the greater Lake Tahoe area from 4 a.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Friday.

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Forecasters expect 2 to 4 feet of snow above 7,000 feet and 1 to 2 feet at lake level, with wind gusts reaching 80 mph along mountain ridges. A separate winter storm warning for parts of the western Sierra begins at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Up to a foot of snow could accumulate between 4,000 and 5,000 feet, with light snowfall possible as low as 3,500 feet. Drivers have already gotten a taste of winter travel conditions.

Multiple spinouts forced closures along Interstate 80 over Donner Summit on Friday. Wednesday and Thursday are expected to bring the most dangerous driving conditions this week, with heavy snow, reduced visibility and the potential for significant delays and highway closures. Conditions are expected to improve Friday, though lingering snow showers and icy roads could continue to complicate travel. Another storm could arrive later this weekend.

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The incoming storm follows a snowy weekend that transformed Tahoe into a winter wonderland. Palisades Tahoe reported another 10 inches of fresh snow on its upper mountain Monday morning.12 minutes agoKevin Cooper, a longtime Tahoe ski industry expert and founder of Cooper Marketing Media, said the snowfall could allow more resorts to open additional terrain ahead of the holiday. At California Ski Company in Berkeley, the forecast is already translating into business.

Whitehouse said customers are pulling their equipment out of storage and preparing for an earlier-than-usual start to the season.

"You can just sort of tell the mental switches are going off all over and skiers are getting out their gear and they're getting ready to go," Whitehouse said. Among those customers is San Francisco resident Brianne Cannon, who was getting fitted for new ski boots Monday ahead of a family trip to Tahoe over Christmas break.

"My kids are getting at an age where they're super excited about it every year, so it's been a lot more fun as we get into the season," Cannon said. But Cooper cautioned that the same snow bringing excitement to the slopes could create dangerous conditions along Interstate 80, Highway 50 and State Route 88.

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Drivers should avoid unnecessary mountain travel during the storm, carry chains, pack extra food, water and warm clothing and check Caltrans QuickMap at quickmap.dot.ca.gov for road closures and chain requirements before leaving.