Storm expected to bring snow, wind, freezing rain to Southcentral Alaska

A National Weather Service alert warned of potentially hazardous commutes on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

A powerful storm system is expected to bring snow, wind and the potential for freezing rain to a swath of Southcentral Alaska on Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a series of alerts for Anchorage, the Kenai Peninsula and Mat-Su. Forecasters say a low-pressure system will lead to strong gusty winds, rain and snow, and a light wintry mix across Southcentral.

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A winter weather advisory for Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley in effect from noon Monday until 3 p.m. Tuesday warns of up to 2 inches of snow, a layer of ice and winds gusting up to 50 mph in parts of the Matanuska Valley. The advisory warns that travel “could be very difficult” with potentially hazardous conditions during the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. Matanuska Electric Association warned of potential power outages.

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Northerly winds gusting up to 55 mph are expected around Seward on Monday afternoon and evening, while east to southeast winds gusting 55 to 65 mph are expected to develop across eastern Turnagain Arm, the interior Kenai Peninsula and Whittier late Monday into Tuesday morning, according to a weather service analysis . Winds are expected to gradually diminish Tuesday.

Precipitation is expected to initially begin as snow across much of Southcentral, particularly along the eastern Kenai Peninsula, according to the agency. The highest chances of freezing rain are Tuesday morning, forecasters say.